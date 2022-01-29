Abdullah Azam jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan’s son has now decided to play victim before the upcoming assembly polls. Abdullah has said that he does not even trust the policemen who are deployed for his security. Speaking to the media, Abdullah Azam Khan said that the policemen who are deployed “not for security but for his recce” might even shoot him someday. It is to be kept in mind that SP has fielded him as a candidate after he has recently been released from jail on bail.

#WATCH | SP leader Abdullah Azam Khan says, “…You have officers with you, Police with you, two govts with you. I’m alone, I have no one with me. I don’t even trust the Policemen who are with me, they can shoot me…They’re not deployed for my security but for my recce.” (28.01) pic.twitter.com/kUxlsPhdBE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2022

“I’m alone, I have no one with me. I don’t even trust the Policemen who are with me, they can shoot me…They’re not deployed for my security but for my recce,” opined Abdullah Azam who was released on bail from Sitapur jail on January 15, after serving almost 23 months of imprisonment.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Abdullah Azam from the Suar Assembly seat in the next month’s Uttar Pradesh elections.

Abdullah further said that the BJP leaders had officers, police and two governments with them but he had no one. “You (BJP leaders) have officers with you, police with you, two governments with you. I’m alone, I have no one with me,” added the SP leader.

It may be noted that Abdullah and his father were lodged in the Sitapur jail after they were shifted from Rampur jail in February last year. Abdullah has as many as 43 cases registered against him in Rampur. He ran as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Suar in the 2017 Assembly election and won. In December 2019, the Allahabad High Court overturned his win, citing the fact that he was under the age of 25 when he submitted his candidature with forged documents.

Samajwadi Party shares multiple pages of criminal charges against Azam Khan, his wife and son Abdullah Azam, justifies giving them tickets

Recently, Samajwadi Party had shared criminal records of Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatma, and their son Abdullah Azam Khan after it declared that imprisoned Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan would run in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election from his hometown of Rampur.

Khan is the current Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Rampur. He has been jailed at Sitapur since February 2020. The Rampur candidate of the Samajwadi Party has been the subject of 87 criminal complaints.

The majority of the cases against Azam Khan are related to Indian Penal Code sections 153 (A) (Promoting hatred between various groups on religious grounds), 159 (Word, gesture, or activities intended to offend a woman’s modesty), 509 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 448 (house tress pass), and 500. (defamation). Azam Khan has also been charged with electoral fraud. He has been charged under Section 171 G in multiple cases (False statement in connection with an election).

It is notable here that Azam Khan and his family members also face multiple charges of theft, from stealing goats, electricity to stealing old manuscripts from an Islamic institution.

SP also wants to nominate Azam Khan’s wife, Dr Tazeen Fatma, who is currently out on bail and facing 35 court cases.