Friday, November 27, 2020
Home News Reports 'Azam Khan misused his power as state minister to obtain forged documents for his...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Azam Khan misused his power as state minister to obtain forged documents for his son’: Read why Allahabad HC rejected bail plea today

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has 91 cases against him. His wife Tanzeen Fathima has 32 cases, including electricity theft and their son, former Suar MLA Abdullah Azam Khan has 44 cases against him. The family is lodged in UP's Sitapur jail.

OpIndia Staff
Azam Khan and his son's bail plea rejected
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, source: The Indian Express
91

In a major setback to the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to him and his son. The case pertains to Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam Khan, forging his passport and PAN to show that he was born in 1990, to enable him to contest the UP Assembly elections from the Suar constituency in Rampur in 2017. Justice Suneet Kumar, who rejected the bail plea on Thursday, asked the trial court to expedite the trial.

Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam and wife Tanzeen Fatima are lodged in Sitapur jail since February this year.

The Allahabad High Court bench observed that the accused enjoy ‘deep-rooted and pervasive influence’ and thus, if given bail, it is entirely possible that they would attempt to influence witnesses.

Fearing that on being outside on bail, they may try to influence witnesses in the case, Justice Suneet Kumar observed while rejecting bail: “The forged date of birth was procured during the tenure of the first applicant being Cabinet Minister; Municipal Corporation was under his ministry. The allegations reflect deep-rooted criminal conspiracy; gross misuse of position, the exercise of coercion and threat in the commission of the offence and perpetuating it”.

While passing the order, the Allahabad High Court also took on record the State’s submissions as regards the criminal antecedents of the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son. Azam Khan has 91 cases against him starting from 1982, his wife Dr Tazeen was stated to have 32 cases and their son was found to have 44 cases lodged against him. Moreover, the Court took note that Azam Khan was alleged to have intimidated and threatened landholders while trying to usurp government land. 

As per the Bar and Bench report, Given the State’s submissions that the two bail applicants had not cooperated with the probe until coercive measures were adopted, the Court proceeded to reject the bail pleas. The court order read: “Having regard to the allegations that the applicants did not cooperate with the investigation and court proceedings, consequently, coercive measures had to be adopted against them. Further, having regard to the position and status of the accused persons, the repetition of the offences, and the deep-rooted and pervasive influence, applicants exercise in the various departments of the State, there is a reasonable apprehension of the witnesses being tampered with, and danger to the course of justice being thwarted. In the circumstances, the grant of bail at this stage would not be in the public interest.”

2017 forgery case against Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan

It may be recalled that FIRs were lodged against the Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam in 2019 alleging that on January 24, 2017, Abdullah had filed nomination papers for contesting from Suar Assembly constituency. In the nomination papers, Abdullah Azam’s date of birth was wrongly mentioned as September 30, 1990, to make him eligible for contesting elections, and in support of it, a forged PAN card was also obtained with the help of Azam Khan. His son Abdullah Azam was booked for forgery in birth date documents. Suar MLA Abdullah Azam Khan had to lose his membership of the state assembly after he was found guilty of forgery.

MP Azam Khan made several attempts earlier to get anticipatory bail but was denied by the court. The MP and his family have several non-bailable warrants issued against them.

Rampur MP and family have dozens of cases against them

Apart from this particular forgery case, several cases are lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan. In September last year, Rampur Police in Uttar Pradesh had booked Azam Khan on allegations of ‘stealing goats’ following the complaint which was filed in October 2016.

Azam Khan is also accused of stealing valuable books and manuscripts from old Mosques and Islamic institutions. He has also been booked for ‘stealing buffaloes’ and later the Rampur MP was also booked for electricity theft. The power supply to Azam Khan’s resort ‘Humsafar’ in Uttar Pradesh was cut after raids were conducted in the resort by the Uttar Pradesh electricity department.

Khan had landed in a major land grabbing case after irregularities and allegations against his family’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University surfaced last year. The University was raided by Rampur police following a complaint by the principal of Madrasa Aliya, wherein he stated that 9000 books and rare manuscripts from the Madrasa have been stolen.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUttar Pradesh High Court, Azam Khan case, Azam Khan son
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
Law

‘Malafide intent’, ‘action to target her for statements’: Bombay HC slams BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house, appoints valuer to ascertain damage

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC was hearing a writ petition filed by Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body
Read more

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai

Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in providing jobs to migrant workers by generating 10 crore person-days under Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh government has spent 9,329.57 Crores on the project and generated 10,58,17,358 Person-days for migrant workers

Minor gang-raped, forced conversion to Islam, threats, caste abuse: Details of 11 cases in which UP SIT, formed to probe Love Jihad, found criminality

Crime Jhankar Mohta -
To curb growing menace of Love Jihad, Kanpur police under guidance of the Yogi govt in Uttar Pradesh formed an SIT

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Azam Khan misused his power as state minister to obtain forged documents for his son’: Read why Allahabad HC rejected bail plea today

OpIndia Staff -
The HC observed that Azam Khan and his son enjoy 'pervasive influence' and if granted bail they will misuse their power to influence witnesses and tamper evidence.
Read more
Politics

Mehbooba Mufti cries foul, yet again, says she and her daughter have been ‘detained’ for the past two days, yet again: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Mehbooba Mufti further alleged that her daughter ILtija Mufti had also been placed under house arrest, for wishing to meet Waheed's family.
Read more
Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
Law

‘Malafide intent’, ‘action to target her for statements’: Bombay HC slams BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house, appoints valuer to ascertain damage

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC was hearing a writ petition filed by Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Dozens of idols in a temple in Begumpur vandalised, locals heard someone shouting ‘beheaded, beheaded’

OpIndia Staff -
Several idols kept in the Shiv Shakti temple in Delhi's Begumpur area was beheaded by unknown miscreants on the night of November 24
Read more
News Reports

US govt announces 5 million dollars reward for Pakistani terrorist Sajid Mir, involved in 2008 Mumbai attacks

OpIndia Staff -
Sajid Mir was the operations manager for the LeT during the Mumbai attack that killed over 170 people. He had played a crucial role in planning, preparation and execution of the terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Crime

‘Lashkar Zindabad’: Mangaluru sees graffiti threatening to take LeT and Taliban’s help to eliminate ‘Sanghis’ and ‘Manuvadis’

OpIndia Staff -
Mangaluru saw graffiti threatening to take Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban's help to eliminate 'Sanghis' and 'Manuvadis'.
Read more
Media

The Wire’s faux analysis: How it went from ‘Modi can’t get crowds in his rally’ to ‘Bihar admires Modi’ in 48 hours flat

OpIndia Staff -
As NDA emerged victorious in Bihar, the left-liberals, who had hoped for a victory of RJD-Congress-Communist alliance were perturbed.
Read more
Crime

Kanpur Grooming Jihad: Woman trapped by ‘Sahil’ using fake Hindu identity, forced to eat beef and have sex with Maulvi

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur woman was trapped by one Sahil, pretending to be Sachin Sharma. She has allegedly tortured by Sahil and his family to change her religion.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,432FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com