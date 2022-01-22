Rajasthan BJP ex-state spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj has shared a video through his official Twitter handle with claims that the Congress government in Rajasthan has erased evidence from the spot where the specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned at Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan.

अलवर में 15 साल की बच्ची से दरिंदगी के घटना स्थल से सबूत मिटाती राजस्थान की कांग्रेस सरकार ….



CBI के आने से पहले सब कुछ मिटा देंगे 😔 pic.twitter.com/LO7VdnV5Rr — Laxmikant bhardwaj (@lkantbhardwaj) January 21, 2022

In the muted footage, some labourers are seen sweeping the sidewalk of what appears like a flyover. The BJP leader has claimed that the area which is being cleaned is the spot where the specially-abled minor girl was found and the Congress is trying to destroy all the evidence before CBI reaches the crime scene.

In response to the BJP leader’s video, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma suggested that an FIR be filed against the Rajasthan government for tampering with evidence in a heinous crime against the Alwar minor girl.

An FIR should be lodged against Rajasthan state government for tempering the evidence in a gruesome crime against a minor girl. https://t.co/RvmsruSK91 — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 22, 2022

Specially abled minor gang-raped left bleeding on Rajasthan flyover

It may be recalled that on January 12, a specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned at Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. She was bleeding from her private parts and was admitted to the hospital. According to a report in Patrika, a few men came in a car on January 11, Tuesday night at the flyover and left the minor girl covered in blood there.

The incident caused widespread outrage. Protestors had hit the streets to question the deafening silence of the senior Congress party leaders over the horrific rape of the specially-abled girl at the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. Several videos had emerged in which protestors are seen demanding justice for the victim from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary and UP in charge.

A video had surfaced where several protesters reached outside the hotel in Rajasthan where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was staying for her birthday and raised slogans including ‘stop the torture against women’ and ‘who is against women- Congress party’ in Hindi.

Rajasthan police concluded Alwar victim who was found bleeding profusely was not abducted or raped

Following the massive protests, the state police had rushed to conclude that the minor was not raped or abducted but reached the Tijara Bridge on her own. Police claimed that while CCTV footage from numerous sites showed her strolling in many areas of the city and on the bridge, no camera detected her in a disturbed state on the bridge.

While the Rajasthan police had said that there is little possibility of rape, Dr Pramila Sharma, a surgeon at the Jaipur hospital where the girl is admitted, said the wound at the perineum “was a very extensive wound”. Not to forget that the minor was bleeding from her private parts when she was rescued from the flyover.

However, as public outrage grew, the Congress government in Rajasthan turned the issue over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). IThe decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on January 16 (Sunday).