Amidst the growing protests over the deafening silence of the senior Congress party leaders over the horrific rape of the specially-abled girl at the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan, BJP Rajasthan has shared a video in which protestors are seen demanding justice for the victim from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary and UP in-charge. In the 0.43 second video, a girl is seen urging the Rajasthan police to allow them to meet Priyanka Gandhi, who is reportedly holidaying and celebrating her birthday in Rajasthan.

The girl confronts the police for manhandling them as they tried to meet Priyanka Gandhi to seek justice for the specially-abled minor girl who was found abandoned at the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. Amidst slogans of “Priyanka Gandhi give justice”, “hang the accused” and slogans against the ruling Congress govt in Rajasthan, the girl tells the police officer how they were forced aside from the gates as they went to meet Priyanka Gandhi with their grievances.

Besides, other videos have also surfaced, where several protesters on Thursday reached outside the hotel in Rajasthan where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was staying for her birthday and raised slogans including ‘stop the torture against women’ and ‘who is against women- Congress party’ in Hindi.

At Jaipur’s Statue Circle, members of the Rajasthan Association of the Deaf have also been staging a protest against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. They expressed their outrage over the minor girl’s rape in Alwar. Using sign language, the protestors demanded justice and requested the government to compensate the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, questioning the Congress government’s apathy towards the Alwar rape victim, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the grand old party saying that the incident exposes the opposition party’s hypocrisy in talking about women empowerment in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Patra alleged that as soon as BJP leaders learned of the horrible incident, they raced to meet Priyanka Gandhi, but were denied access because the Congress politician was busy celebrating her birthday.

“This selective politics of yours does not suit,” Patra said, when asked why Congress leaders did not attend to see the victim in the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan WCD Minister Mamta Bhupesh reacted to the tragic incident by saying: “Govt alone can’t stop such incidents. A collective resolve is needed in society. Such persons don’t come from outside. Darindon ko koi tilak nahi laga hai.”

#WATCH | On the Alwar rape case, Rajasthan WCD Minister Mamta Bhupesh says, “Govt alone can’t stop such incidents. A collective resolve is needed in the society. Such persons don’t come from outside. Darindon ko koi tilak nahi laga hai.” pic.twitter.com/tzmkwP1swn — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

It may be noted that it has been three days since the specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned at Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan, the accused are, however, still at large.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been holidaying with her husband and family in Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur. They are staying at Hotel Sher Bagh here. Officials said that Priyanka’s birthday is on January 12 and she will celebrate her birthday with family in Ranthambore.