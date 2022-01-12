Rajasthan: Minor, specially abled girl gang-raped, left bleeding on flyover in Alwar

A specially abled minor girl was found abandoned at Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. She was bleeding from her private parts and was admitted to hospital. Speaking to news agency ANI, SP Tejaswini Gautam said that the police is probing the matter.

According to a report in Patrika, few men came in a car on Tuesday night at the flyover and left the minor girl covered in blood there. The girl has been admitted in the ICU and police are going through CCTV footage to nab the culprits.

As per the report, at around 8 PM on Tuesday night, some men drove down to the flyover and dropped off the girl there. Seeing the girl abandoned in unconscious state, passersby gathered and informed police immediately. Police soon arrived on scene and took the girl to the hospital. Noting her critical state, she was admitted in the ICU.

Witnesses said that the girl was in extreme pain and some people standing there were found taking videos of the girl. Some people from the crowd then called up police and police came and took her to hospital. As per police, the girl is about 15-16 years old and was bleeding from her private part. It is believed she was gang raped. The victim is currently extremely scared and not in a position to speak.