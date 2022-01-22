Saturday, January 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Class 8 girl dragged out of house and raped in Baghpat, victim’s...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 girl dragged out of house and raped in Baghpat, victim’s father brutally assaulted for trying to protect her

The father and his two daughters were sleeping in the house when the accused entered the house, dragged the elder girl out and then raped her

OpIndia Staff
minor girl raped in Baghpat
107

A 14-year-old girl of class 8th was raped in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s father who was trying to resist the crime was also brutally assaulted by the accused. This crime took place in a village that falls under Chandinagar police station of Baghpat. The victim’s parents have filed a complaint in the SP office after which a case was registered.

The victim’s father has said that he was sleeping in a room along with his two daughters. He has alleged that the accused entered the house, dragged the elder daughter out of the house, and raped her. As the girl started to scream, her father rushed to the spot and tried to restrain the 45-year-old accused. In this fight, the accused assaulted the father of the girl. The accused hit him with the butt of a country-made pistol. The girl’s father got injured by this. The accused then threatened the father and managed to escape from that place.

The station house officer Omprakash has said that a case has been registered in this regard and efforts are being made to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

It is notable that the victim girl’s mother had died a few years back. The accused was stalking the girl for a long time. But the family did not file any case owing to social stigma. Now as the girl faced this unfortunate incident and her father is also assaulted, they had met with the SP, and then the case is registered.

There have been repeated rape incidents in the Baghpat area, especially in the last few months. It has rather become a matter of concern for the girls of minor age in this area. Earlier, similar incidents have happened and were reported here in November 2021 and in July 2021 before that. In some cases, the accused rapist had also forcefully converted the victim girl into Islam.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Alwar rape case: NCW chief says FIR should be lodged against Rajasthan govt after BJP leader shares video claiming evidence tampering

OpIndia Staff -

Congress, TRS share clipped video of BJP MP Pragya Thakur to claim that she endorsed consumption of alcohol: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi gives out a clear message to China, Says ‘Operation Snow Leopard still on, troops on alert’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 girl dragged out of house and raped in Baghpat, victim’s father brutally assaulted for trying to protect her

OpIndia Staff -

First open-heart surgery under Ayushman Bharat Yojana performed successfully at Agartala Government Medical college in Tripura

OpIndia Staff -

India’s Foreign Sec recalls 26/11 Mumbai, recent attack on Texas synagogue, says ‘active international terror network has long-lasting implications’

OpIndia Staff -

Mother of M Lavanya, who committed suicide because of forced conversion by missionary school, blasts media for doubting her daughter’s dying declaration

OpIndia Staff -

Times of India publishes story on cricketers who married cousins, includes Sehwag who didn’t marry cousin to ‘secularise’ the story

OpIndia Staff -

Netflix CEO anguished over its poor performance in India after shares plummet by 21%, netizens blame its ‘woke bullsh*t’

OpIndia Staff -

NCP MP Amol Kolhe faces backlash from his own party for playing Nathuram Godse in the film ‘Why I Killed Gandhi’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,321FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com