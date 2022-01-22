A 14-year-old girl of class 8th was raped in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s father who was trying to resist the crime was also brutally assaulted by the accused. This crime took place in a village that falls under Chandinagar police station of Baghpat. The victim’s parents have filed a complaint in the SP office after which a case was registered.

The victim’s father has said that he was sleeping in a room along with his two daughters. He has alleged that the accused entered the house, dragged the elder daughter out of the house, and raped her. As the girl started to scream, her father rushed to the spot and tried to restrain the 45-year-old accused. In this fight, the accused assaulted the father of the girl. The accused hit him with the butt of a country-made pistol. The girl’s father got injured by this. The accused then threatened the father and managed to escape from that place.

The station house officer Omprakash has said that a case has been registered in this regard and efforts are being made to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

It is notable that the victim girl’s mother had died a few years back. The accused was stalking the girl for a long time. But the family did not file any case owing to social stigma. Now as the girl faced this unfortunate incident and her father is also assaulted, they had met with the SP, and then the case is registered.

There have been repeated rape incidents in the Baghpat area, especially in the last few months. It has rather become a matter of concern for the girls of minor age in this area. Earlier, similar incidents have happened and were reported here in November 2021 and in July 2021 before that. In some cases, the accused rapist had also forcefully converted the victim girl into Islam.