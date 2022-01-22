Priyanka steps back after declaring herself CM Candidate in Uttar Pradesh

A day after Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared herself the Chief Ministerial candidate of Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 State Assembly elections, she reversed her stand, claiming that it was a “statement made in irritation.”

“I am not saying that I am the (CM) face (of Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections)… I said that (you can see my face everywhere) in irritation because you all were asking the same question again & again” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told ANI.

The Congress party presented its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections on Friday, claiming that only the Congress could provide a fresh vision to the state’s youngsters. Besides that, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had clearly hinted that she would be the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh.

When asked by a journalist about who would be the Congress’ CM face in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi responded, “Can you see any other face?” “If I am the one who is seen everywhere, why is that question even being asked?” She also added that her party in Uttar Pradesh prefers that the focus is on development rather than the negative propaganda based on caste or communalism that is currently circulating.

Interestingly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has now made a u-turn. While her connotation was extremely evident when she implied that since it is only her face that is seen everywhere, then naturally she would be the CM face for Uttar Pradesh, she has now said that she made that statement out of “irritation”. One also has to wonder why she would get “irritated” when asked a question that is a natural inquisition given that Congress has not announced a CM face for Uttar Pradesh while for BJP, it has clearly been Yogi Adityanath. In fact, even for SP it is clearly Akhilesh Yadav.

Priyanka Gandhi has been spotted aggressively campaigning for the forthcoming state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She is leading the Congress campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, which begins on February 10. Because of Covid, the Election Commission has prohibited political parties from holding rallies and roadshows, but it has permitted door-to-door and virtual campaigning.

While Priyanka Gandhi is busy engaging with women and promising to improve women’s status in society, Dr Priyanka Maurya, the state vice-president of the Mahila Congress in Uttar Pradesh since 2019 and the face of the party’s women’s manifesto “Shakti Vidhan,” has made serious allegations against Congress. She claimed that the party’s ticket allocation in the state was manipulated and that Congress denied her an election ticket because she refused to pay a bribe.