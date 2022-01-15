Dr Priyanka Maurya, the state vice-president of Mahila Congress, Uttar Pradesh since 2019 and the face of the party’s women’s manifesto “Shakti Vidhan,” has been levelling serious allegations against her own party. After accusing her own party of being anti-women and anti-OBC, she has now alleged that the party’s ticket distribution in the state was rigged and she was denied an election ticket by Congress as she refused to pay a bribe for the same.

Maurya stated in a tweet that she was denied a ticket because she is an OBC girl who could not afford to bribe Priyanka Gandhi’s secretary, Sandeep Singh. She also claimed that she received a call from an unknown person who demanded money in exchange for a ticket, which she denied.

It may be recalled that in November last year, Sandeep Singh, Priyanka’s personal secretary, two other Congress leaders named Yogesh Kumar Dixit and Shiv Pandey were booked by Lucknow’s Hussainganj Police for intimidation and assault.

Congress is anti-women, anti-OBC: UP Mahila Congress leader

Yesterday, OpIndia reported how Priyanka Maurya, in her conversation with TV9 Bharatvarsh called Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election campaign- ‘Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon’ a sham. She said it was a “lollipop” that was given to her by her party which she said, in reality, is anti-women and anti-OBC.

The state VP added that the ticket distribution was all pre-planned and the party is actually averse to its women candidates. “We were asked to work hard for the party and we did. However, the party came out as anti-women and anti-OBC when it came to ticket distribution”.

When questioned on being the cover face of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s women’s manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls titled ‘Shakti Vidhan’, the miffed state vice-president of Mahila Congress Priyanka Maurya called it a “lollipop” given to her by the Congress party. The party has used my face to attract women and OBCs voters, but when it came to ticket distribution they chose a non-OBC candidate over me, said Priyanka Maurya.

Speaking about the marathon organised by the Congress in Bareilly, Priyanka Maurya said that they were constantly nagged by the party leaders to get the maximum number of women participants for the marathon and assured tickets based on their contributions. She said that they worked very hard but gathered as many participants, ‘but all in vain’.

She had also spoken about the widespread fraud the COngress leaders engaged in when it came to awarding promised prizes such as two-wheelers, watches, and smartphones to winning participants of the marathon in Bareilly.

Priyanka Maurya had wished to contest the UP polls from the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow. However, the party allotted the seat to Rudra Daman Singh.

Women chant Modi-Yogi at Priyanka’s marathon in Uttar Pradesh, viral video shows them getting assaulted

It may be recalled that several videos had emerged from Priyanka Gandhi’s Marathon in Jhansi where a group of girls that were attending the marathon were heard raising slogans favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was revealed that Congress workers misbehaved with the girls that led to the chants of Modi-Yogi at the rally.