Days after NCP MP Amol Kolhe was slammed by his own party leaders for playing the role of Nathuram Godse in the upcoming movie ‘Why I killed Gandhi’, now the Congress party has demanded a ban on the movie. Maharashtra State Congress President Nana Patole has said that the Congress party will not allow the movie to be released in Maharashtra. On Sunday, he also said that the Maharashtra Congress will request the CM Uddhav Thackeray not to allow this movie’s release in Maharashtra.

The film is set to release on Limelight OTT on 30th January which happens to be the death anniversary of Mohandas Gandhi and is also observed as Martyr’s day. Former SHiv Sena leader and NCP MP Amol Kolhe has played the role of Nathuram Godse in the film.

The Congress leader Nana Patole has said, “If you portray Gandhiji’s murderer as a hero, it is not acceptable. Our country is known for Gandhiji and his ideology. He is celebrated worldwide. Congress will oppose it. We will request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not to allow the film to be released in Maharashtra.”

AICWA write to PM Modi demanding complete ban on the film

In the meanwhile, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a complete ban on the movie ‘Why I killed Gandhi’, and have asked PM Modi to ban it. In a letter to the PM, AICWA has said that “the film glorifies Nathuram Godse the traitor and killer of the Father of the Nation.”

In the letter to PM Modi, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote, “All Indian Cine Workers Association demands a complete ban on the movie Why I Killed Gandhi which is to be released on OTT Platform in India on January 30, 2022, as this movie glorifies Nathuram Godse the traitor and killer of the father of nation Mahatma Gandhiji. Gandhiji is someone who is admired by the entire INDIA and the world, Gandhiji’s Ideology is a symbol of Love and Sacrifice for each and every Indian.”

The letter further mentions that the actor playing Nathuram Godse in the film is a member of the parliament and has taken the oath of the constitution. It says, “Nathuram Godse is (the Traitor and Assassin of Gandhiji) doesn’t deserve an inch of respect by anyone in this country, the actor who played the role of Nathuram Godse (the traitor and the killer of Gandhiji) is a sitting MP in Lok Sabha and is under the oath of Indian Constitution, if this movie releases the entire nation will be shocked and devastated by the display of the heinous crime which occurred on January 30, 1948.”

The association in its letter has added that “On behalf of the entire nation and all the movie associations, we are demanding that ‘Why I Killed Gandhi’ has to be Banned from the release on the OTT platform.”

NCP MP Amol Kolhe playing Nathuram Godse’s role in the film

Earlier, NCP MP Amol Kolhe was slammed by his party colleagues for playing the role of Godse in the movie. The controversy arose when the trailer of the film was released and Amol Kolhe was criticized by senior members of his party for enacting this role. Amol Kolhe has made it clear that he does not support Nathuram Godse’s thought or act but he had taken this role as a challenge for the actor within him. However, party leader Sharad Pawar had supported him in this case.