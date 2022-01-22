NCP MP Amol Kolhe faces backlash for playing Nathuram Godse in a film

On Friday, a massive uproar erupted over NCP MP Amol Kolhe’s portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi’s killer, Nathuram Godse, in his new film ‘Why I Killed Gandhi.’ Kolhe’s party colleague and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has openly objected to Kolhe taking such roles, indicating the depth of the dispute. Awhad, angered by the trailer of the movie, has accused Amol Kolhe of ‘supporting’ Godse.

Amol Kolhe, a Lok Sabha MP from Shirur, is seen recreating Godse in the film’s trailer, which depicts Godse’s trial following Gandhi’s assassination, justifying his actions.

NCP Minister Awhad took to Twitter to say, “It is apparent from the trailer of Amol Kolhe’s film that Amol Kolhe has played Nathuram Godse. Nathuram Godse is endorsed his work, despite the fact that it is done as an artist. In the garb of an artist, you cannot applaud Gandhi’s killing “. He pointed out that actors Vinay Apte and Sharad Ponkshe had also received backlash for their portrayals of assassins, and hence he would reject the film.

डॉ. अमोल कोल्हे यांच्या चित्रपटाचा ट्रेलर पाहून हे स्पष्ट होते की अमोल कोल्हे यांनी नथुराम गोडसे ची भूमिका केलेली आहे. त्यांनी केलेली कृती जरी कलाकार म्हणून केली असली, तरी त्यामध्ये नथुराम गोडसेचे समर्थन आलेच आहे. कलाकाराचा वेष घेऊन तुम्ही गांधी हत्येचे समर्थन करू शकत नाही — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 20, 2022

The film ‘Why I Killed Gandhi’ will premiere on Limelight OTT on January 30th, Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

Kolhe, the film’s main character, has been acting since 2008 and has worked in a number of historical-themed films and TV shows. In past TV programs, the actor has played roles like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Later in life, he became active in politics and was a prominent Shiv Sena campaigner in 2014. The film was made in 2017, but it is just now being released. Kolhe played Godse in the movie while being a Shiv Sena member. In February 2019, he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and beat Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil of the Sena in the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Kolhe issued a video statement on Friday in which he clarified the position. ‘It appears that many individuals have been hurt as a result of my part as Godse in the Hindi film ‘Why I Killed Gandhi,” Kolhe stated. I never agreed with Godse’s acts or his anti-Mahatma Gandhi ideas. I never even promoted the movie. As an actor in 2017, I hoped to acquire a role in a film,’ he added, saying that it must be understood and viewed in that light.

Given the fact that the NCP leader has clarified its position following the protest, party head Sharad Pawar has stated that Amol Kolhe has taken the role as an artist. “Even Gandhi film has become quite famous,” he remarked. The actor who played Godse in the film was also a talented artist.”