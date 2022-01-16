Sunday, January 16, 2022
‘Useless’: Congress leader opposes construction of Sanskrit University in Karnataka, Islamists and regionalists join in

Those who oppose the construction of Sanskrit University in Karnataka term it as ‘Brahmanical enforcement’ and ‘Hindi-Sanskrit imposition’

Congress Spokesperson opposes construction of Sanskrit University
Congress Spokesperson A N Nataraj Gowda opposes construction of Sanskrit University at Maladi
After the Karnataka government allotted 100 acres of land for the permanent campus of Karnataka Sanskrit University, Congress leaders and Islamists have started opposing the move. They have been joined by Kannada regionalists, who consider Sanskrit as an alien language.

State Congress Spokesperson A N Nataraja Gowda opposed the construction of the Sanskrit University, calling it ‘Useless’. He was joined by many others on the social media platform, and a hashtag saying ‘SayNotoSanskrit’ was trending on Twitter to oppose the Basavaraj Bommai-led State Government’s move to construct a permanent campus for Karnataka Sanskrit University in Magadi, Ramnagara.

The Karnataka state Congress Secretary and Spokesperson tweeted, “…Instead of boosting tourism sector of this taluk govt is allotting land to useless Sanskrit university.” The move has sparked criticism in Dravidian circles and people have linked the promotion of Sanskrit in the state to alleged Hindi Imposition. Sparked by Dravidian sentiments, the hashtag #SayNotoSanskrit was seen trending on Twitter this afternoon alongside many tweets mentioning #StopHindiImposition.

Members of the Popular Front of India, an extremist Islamic Organization were also seen participating in the trend. PFI Karnataka state President Yasir Hasan while saying that any ‘foreign’ languages will not be tolerated in the land of Basavaraja requested people to resist this act of ‘Sanskrit/Hindi Imposition’. He tweeted, “…Any foreign languages will not be tolerated in the land of Basavanna. Our forefathers have nourished the ethnicity of this land with Kannada. All Kannadigas must come forward to resist Hindi/Sanskrit imposition.”

The criticism seems to have sparked from Kannada regionalists, who consider the promotion of any other language other than Kannada – the state language – as an imposition. Dravidian sentiments alongside the Islamists are also at play to oppose the Government’s move of constructing a full-time campus for the Karnataka Sanskrit University. A Twitter user named Shoib Ilaya, termed the move as ‘Brahmanical enforcement’.

The determined trend soon witnessed widespread criticism from people, many of whom were residents of Karnataka. The foundation of the Sanskrit University campus in Magadi also has historical importance since the town is the birthplace of King Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru. The city hosts many large scale temples built by the ruler including the Ranganathaswamy temple and Kalabhairaveshwara temple in nearby Savanadurga.

In an earlier development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had laid the foundation of the permanent campus of the Karnataka Sanskrit University in Magadi on January 03, 2021. The University which has been operational for the last 10 years since 2010 was working without a permanent campus in Bengaluru due to a shortage of funds. The new campus will be built on a 100-acre land near Magadi at a cost of Rs. 320 crore.

 

