Late on Monday night, a youth tried to molest a girl inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus, Delhi. As per reports, the incident took place at around 11.45 pm on Monday night when one person came on a bike inside the campus from the Eastern gate. He reportedly tried to molest the girl, who is a PhD student residing on the campus.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the unnamed accused for sexual assault against the PhD student.

Delhi police registered a case against a person for outraging the modesty of a girl student pursuing PhD in JNU. The incident took place in the campus area last night, one boy came on a bike from inside campus and tried to molest her: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case. However, the police have reportedly stated that initial investigation has revealed that the motorcyclist had come from within the campus, and after the woman raised an alarm, he was seeing fleeing inside the campus.

DCP (South West) Gaurav Sharma stated to Indian Express that they had received a call regarding the incident late on Monday night.

In 2019, another case of alleged sexual assault had surfaced. A JNU student had alleged that she was raped by a cab driver in the night. The Delhi Police, however, had faced criticism for stating that their investigation showed the victim’s statement had inconsistencies and she was seen roaming outside the campus in an inebriated state, at the time of the alleged crime.