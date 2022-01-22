In an update to the Gorakhpur’s minor girl’s rape case, where the father, a former BSF Jawan Bhagwat Nishad had shot dead the accused Dilshad Hussain in the Court, certain reports have emerged revealing that Dilshad Hussain was torturing Nishad and his family after he was released on bail in the case last year.

According to the reports, Dilshad Hussain was constantly harassing the minor girl and her father Bhagwat Nishad by showing provocative photographs of the girl. The entire family, unable to handle the torture by Hussain had decided to commit suicide but later dropped the plan. Instead, Bhagwat Nishad decided to wipe out Hussain instead.

This is after the minor girl, seeing the photographs of her wedding with Dilshad, avowed to stay with him forever. The girl was then sent to Naari Niketan by the family who say they were ashamed to even step out of the house.

Last year, Hussain had abducted the minor girl and a case of kidnapping and rape was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on February 17, 2020.

About a month after the abduction on March 12, the cops had nabbed the accused from Hyderabad in Telangana. Hussain was jailed for some time but released on bail a couple of months ago. Reports mention that Former BSF Jawan Bhagwat Nishad had planned to gun down Hussain during the previous Court hearing but could not as Hussain was accompanied by a lot of his close friends.

On January 21, at about 1:15 pm on Friday, Hussain in the Court had asked his lawyer Shankar Sharan Shukla to meet him at the gate. Before Hussain could meet his lawyer, Bhagwat Nishad took out his licensed pistol and shot Hussain on the head. The rape accused died on the spot. The former BSF jawan was immediately apprehended by two security guards and the manager of the car parking lot.

According to Dainik Bhasker, the action by Bhagwat Nishad is being supported by many people who have raised several questions on the legal administration and criticized the judicial system.