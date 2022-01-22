UP: Dilshad, who raped minor girl, shot dead by her father in Gorakhpur

On Friday (January 21), a former jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) named Bhagwat Nishad shot dead a 25-year-old man, who kidnapped and raped his minor daughter. The incident took place outside the Gorakhpur civil court in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused rapist has been identified as Dilshad Hussain. He had gone to the Court in connection to the rape case. At about 1:15 pm on Friday, Hussain had asked his lawyer Shankar Sharan Shukla to meet him at the court gate.

Before Hussain could meet his lawyer, Bhagwat Nishad took out his licensed pistol and shot Hussain on the head. The rape accused died on the spot. The former BSF jawan was immediately apprehended by two security guards and the manager of the car parking lot.

आज कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर के पास वादी भागवत निषाद द्वारा प्रतिवादी दिलसाद हुसैन को गोली मार दी गयी। आरोपी को मय असलहा पकड़ लिया गया है। मृतक स्वयं आरोपी के नाबालिग बेटी से दुष्कर्म का आरोपी था। मौक़े पर सभी वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौजूद है — Gorakhpur Police (@gorakhpurpolice) January 21, 2022

While speaking about the matter, SSP Vipin Tada informed, “A youth was shot dead at the Civil Court gate and the assailant has been arrested. The body has been sent for postmortem and after the report arrives, a case will be registered.”

According to ADG Akhil Kumar, a probe will be initiated to investigate how Nishad entered the court. “A probe will be conducted to know how the retired jawan entered the Civil Court campus with a weapon. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” he emphasised.

Following the incident, several lawyers took out protests highlighting the security situation in the court. They were later pacified by ADG Akhil Kumar, who assured of strict action against the security lapse.

The Background of the Case

A resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Hussain used to operate a puncture shop outside the residence of the victim in the Badhalganj area of Gorakhpur.

In February last year, Hussain abducted the minor daughter of the ex-BSF jawan. A case of kidnapping and rape was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on February 17, 2020.

About a month after the abduction on March 12, the cops nabbed the accused from Hyderabad in Telangana. Hussain was jailed for some time but released on bail a couple of months ago. The rape accused had gone to the court in connection to the case but was shot dead by the victim’s father.