Saturday, January 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFormer BSF jawan kills puncture shop worker Dilshad Hussain for abducting, raping his minor...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Former BSF jawan kills puncture shop worker Dilshad Hussain for abducting, raping his minor daughter: What happened

About a month after the abduction on March 12, the cops nabbed the accused from Hyderabad in Telangana. Hussain was jailed for some time but released on bail a couple of months ago.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Dilshad, who raped minor girl, shot dead by her father in Gorakhpur
Representative Image (Photo Credits: India Today)
3

On Friday (January 21), a former jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) named Bhagwat Nishad shot dead a 25-year-old man, who kidnapped and raped his minor daughter. The incident took place outside the Gorakhpur civil court in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused rapist has been identified as Dilshad Hussain. He had gone to the Court in connection to the rape case. At about 1:15 pm on Friday, Hussain had asked his lawyer Shankar Sharan Shukla to meet him at the court gate.

Before Hussain could meet his lawyer, Bhagwat Nishad took out his licensed pistol and shot Hussain on the head. The rape accused died on the spot. The former BSF jawan was immediately apprehended by two security guards and the manager of the car parking lot.

While speaking about the matter, SSP Vipin Tada informed, “A youth was shot dead at the Civil Court gate and the assailant has been arrested. The body has been sent for postmortem and after the report arrives, a case will be registered.”

According to ADG Akhil Kumar, a probe will be initiated to investigate how Nishad entered the court. “A probe will be conducted to know how the retired jawan entered the Civil Court campus with a weapon. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” he emphasised.

Following the incident, several lawyers took out protests highlighting the security situation in the court. They were later pacified by ADG Akhil Kumar, who assured of strict action against the security lapse.

The Background of the Case

A resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Hussain used to operate a puncture shop outside the residence of the victim in the Badhalganj area of Gorakhpur.

In February last year, Hussain abducted the minor daughter of the ex-BSF jawan. A case of kidnapping and rape was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on February 17, 2020.

About a month after the abduction on March 12, the cops nabbed the accused from Hyderabad in Telangana. Hussain was jailed for some time but released on bail a couple of months ago. The rape accused had gone to the court in connection to the case but was shot dead by the victim’s father.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,330FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com