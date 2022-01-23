Gujarat: Father sexually abuses his own 12-year-old daughter in Devbhoomi Dwarka, forces her to do nikah

One Fakirmamad Hussain Sumbhaliya of Vadinagar village in Devbhoomi Dwarka is accused of sexually abusing his own daughter and even forcing her to do nikah (Islamic marriage ceremony) with her. A report by News18 in an inebriated condition, Sumbhaliya molested his own 12-year-old daughter and even insisted that he does nikah with her.

As per the report, the man had spoken about doing marriage to his minor daughter in the past too. He had reportedly also molested her on occasions. His wife and mother of his daughter has filed a police complaint at Vadinar police station. A case has been registered under sections 8, 12 and 18 of the POCSO Act and section 354 (k) (1), 506 (2) of the IPC. Fakirmamad has since been arrested by the police and further investigation is on.

According the Neelam Goswami, Khambhaliya DYSP, as quoted by News18, the incident has sent shockwaves in the entire Dwarka Devbhoomi region. She said that the further investigation is on in the case.