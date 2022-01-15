On Friday, the Malkangiri police in Odisha detected a huge cache of explosives in the erstwhile cut-off area near the Andhra Pradesh – Odisha border. Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Nitesh Wadhwan said that four tiffin bombs and 20 web belts and huge quantities of medicines were recovered.

According to the local reports, the search operation was carried out by the Special Operation Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and the district police in an area between Mariveda and Nadmenjeri villages under Jodambo police limits. “The items seized were to be used by the Maoists for making explosives planned for use against civilians and security forces”, the police said.

Odisha | Security forces have seized a huge amount of explosive materials of a banned outfit from a forest in Malkangiri district on Friday



4 tiffin bombs, 20 web belts, 19 jungle caps & a large number of medicines were recovered, said Malkangiri police pic.twitter.com/n9wq3LEiLf — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

This is the third similar incident in and around the Malkangiri border since last year. On December 25, a joint team of SOG and DVF personnel had unearthed a Maoist dump and recovered hand grenade, generator set and other raw materials used for making IEDs and other explosive devices in Malkangiri district. Also, in October 2021, the Police has busted an explosive unit in the Malkangiri district and killed 3 Maoists, two of which were women.

Pertinently, on Friday, similar such situations were tackled by the Police in the states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi in one day. The Police in each case recovered explosives that were about to explode and cause huge damage.

IED found in East Delhi’s Flower Market

The security establishment in New Delhi had discovered 3 kg of explosives, including RDX and ammonium nitrate, a timer device, an electric detonator and some shrapnel from a bag at East Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market yesterday. According to the reports, the police had first received a call at 10.19 am from a man in the market. The bag was examined by the bomb detection and disposal experts who found that it contained an IED scheduled to explode at 11:40 am. The officers immediately decided to dispose of it.

Ensuring no casualties, #DelhiPolice recovers IED in Ghazipur Phool Mandi. Device was disposed of by NSG’s Bomb Disposal Squad using a controlled explosion.#DelhiPoliceUpdates@cp_delhi @DCPEastDelhi pic.twitter.com/wcGXQVHCRB — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 14, 2022

Reports mention that an FIR has been registered in the case, at the Special Cell police station and officers are checking CCTV footage to gather clues.

RDX, Iron balls planted near Wagha-Attari border, seized-

The Amritsar Police also on Friday seized IED weighing about 5 kgs from a village near Wagha-Attari border. Registering the case, the police said that the IED is of high intensity and could have caused huge damage to the village.

Punjab: We got info about drugs but when we reached there, found it to be an IED weighing around 5 kgs from a village near to Wagah-Attari border. We’ve recovered Rs 1 lakh also. It has come from Pakistan… We are investigating the matter: Rashpal Singh, AIG, STF, Amritsar pic.twitter.com/uch5IMTwqF — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

The IED recovered includes around 2.7 kg of RDX, 1.3 kg iron balls, codex wire, electric detonator and digital timer. Meanwhile, Rashpal Singh of Amritsar Police informed that the explosived had been sent from Pakistan and that the police was investigating the case.

Grenade bomb defused in Srinagar’s market-

In another such incident on Friday, the Bomb Disposal Squad of the security forces had defused a grenade that was recovered inside a cooker wrapped in a bag at Srinagar’s Khwaja Bazaar Chowk. According to the reports, a suspicious bag containing the pressure cooker with some wires visible outside the bag was detected by the Police and CRPF, triggering panic in the area. The bomb squad later destroyed the IED on the spot, police said.