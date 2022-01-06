Voice of Hind, the propaganda digital magazine of ISIS has released its new edition in which it has gone on to instigate Muslims to “Take back Babri from Hindus”. The cover of the latest edition of the ISIS mouthpiece read: “If you are a Muslim then you must be a terrorist so terror(ise) them….”.

Image from ISIS mouthpiece

On a subsequent page, there is an image of Hindus with saffron flags atop a building with the caption: “O’ Muwahhid take back Babri Masjid from Hindus”. Muwahhid means a ‘good’ Muslim who believes in the oneness of Allah.

Image from ISIS mouthpiece

The ISIS magazine spoke in detail against the demolition of the Babri Masjid. It also spoke about the acquittals in the case and sought ‘a kind of punishment that coming generations of Hindus would remember’ It exhorted the Indian Muslims to wage violent jihad against the Indian government.

Image from ISIS mouthpiece

Referring to Hindus as “cow worshipping polytheists”, the new edition of the ISIS-backed magazine provoked Muslims by calling the demolition of the Babri Masjid one of the “most shameful and insidious attacks on the Muslims of India by a rabid mob of Hindu Mushrikeen”. Cow, because cows are considered holy in Hinduism.

It is notable here that the ‘cow urine’ jibe is commonly used by Islamists to display hatred against Hindus. The Pulwama bomber’s video, which he had made before blowing himself up, had called the bombing a punishment to ‘cow urine drinkers’.

The ISIS propaganda magazine continued to peddle the same old rhetorics that Hindus constructed a temple over the ruins of Babri Masjid. It mocked Hinduism by suggesting that the gods and goddesses the Hindus worship aren’t real, but rather a figment of their imagination.

The ISIS mouthpiece Voice of Hind went ahead to claim that Hindus were indecent and uncivilised till the Muslim invaders came and civilised them.

Image from ISIS mouthpiece

The magazine’s latest edition also exhorted the Indian Muslims to wage violent jihad against the Indian government and the Hindus in the country. “Instead of defending ourselves we need to attack as ‘attack is the best defense’, read the digital magazine of ISIS.

It then goes on to instigate Indian intelligence organisations and our country’s soldiers, claiming that they will only be used as pawns by the Indian government. ISIS asked Indian soldiers if they would like to die a similar fate to that of General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who die fighting battles for their governments.

Image from ISIS mouthpiece

ISIS magazine calls for destroying Idols in India

It may be noted that the ISIS magazine’s earlier edition had threatened to break Idols of Gods in India. The cover of this edition showed a computer-generated broken idol of Bhagwan Shiv with an ISIS flag hovering at the apex of the broken statue. Under the idol, the cover said: “It’s time to break false Gods”.

“Spread coronavirus to as many Kuffars as possible to take them down easily and with minimum effort,” the ‘Voice of Hind’ had said in one of its earlier issues. It also mentioned keeping chains, rods, and wires on hand, as well as being ready to choke and bludgeon Kuffars to death.