A class 8 student was sexually assaulted inside a bus at a private bus stand in Kottayam, Kerala. The incident occurred on the afternoon of January 15, Saturday at around 1.30 pm. The accused bus conductor named Afzal (31) reportedly lured the girl inside the bus and thereafter raped her with the help of the bus driver Abin (35).

The Kottayam police in Kerala arrested Afzal of Kottayam’s Sankranthi, on charges of raping the minor. Abin, a native of Labbakkada in Idukki was arrested for aiding the conductor in committing the heinous crime. The action was taken based on the victim’s statement.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the Class 8 girl was a regular passenger on the bus where the two accused worked. Afzal, who is already married, got the girl to meet him alone on the bus. At Afzal’s insistence, the minor girl left school and went to the bus stop on Saturday afternoon. At 1:30 pm, Afzal reportedly alerted the bus operator that he was suffering from a fever and summoned another conductor, who was his friend. However, Afzal and his driver, Abin, decided to cancel the journey citing a shortage of passengers. Abin and the other conductor then exited the bus by closing the window shutters.

When alerted about the matter, the Pala police hurried to the scene, only to find the victim held forcefully in the bus by Afzal. The police immediately took Afzal into their custody and also apprehended Abin from the premises of the bus station. The bus was also impounded.

A case was registered based on the statement of the victim who was then taken for a medical examination and counselling.