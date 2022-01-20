Thursday, January 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistan: 26-year-old woman sentenced to death for sharing 'blasphemous' WhatsApp status
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: 26-year-old woman sentenced to death for sharing ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp status

Aneeqa Ateeq has been in jail since 2020. A court in Rawalpindi has sentenced her to 20 years in prison, a fine of Rs 2 lakhs and capital punishment.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani woman sentenced to death for sharing 'blasphemous' WhatsApp status
Muslim woman in Pakistan sentenced to death for posting 'blasphemous material' as her WhatsApp status
44

On January 19, Wednesday, the Rawalpindi Court in Pakistan sentenced a young Pakistani woman to death under section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code for a ‘blasphemous’ Whatsapp status. Aneeqa Ateeq, 26, had allegedly sent a blasphemous text message and caricatures of Prophet Muhammad via Whatsapp. She was arrested in May 2020 and was left to languish in jail until her death sentence was handed out on Wednesday.

The verdict was handed out in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, with the court ruling that she should be “hanged by her neck till she is dead”. Besides, she was also awarded a 20-year jail sentence along with a total fine of Rs 2,00,000.

The Pakistan court verdict (source: @nailainayat on Twitter)
The Pakistan court verdict (source: @nailainayat on Twitter)

According to reports, she had used the messaging platform to send a ‘blasphemous’ text message and caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

A summary issued by the court stated that when a friend urged her to change her Whatsapp status, she instead forwarded the material to him.

Pakistan has stringent laws against blasphemy with punishment ranging from jail terms to the death penalty. According to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, about 80 people have been jailed in Pakistan on blasphemy allegations, with half of them facing the death penalty or life imprisonment.

In January, a sessions court judge in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi district sentenced to death Zafar Bhatti (51), the longest-serving blasphemy convict who has been rotting in Pakistan jail since 2012. Zafar Bhatti who belongs to the Christian community has been sentenced to death under section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Unfortunately, such barbarism has become rather common in the Islamic and desperately poor country.

In December last year, a Sri Lankan man Priyantha Kumara was burnt alive by a murderous mob in Pakistan’s Sialkot on allegations of blasphemy. Disturbing visuals of Kumara’s body burning even as the mob gathered around to take selfies and video with the burning man had gone viral on social media.

The mob was heard chanting ‘Gustakh e Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda, sar tan se juda’ chants. This chant loosely means the only acceptable punishment for ‘insult’ of Prophet Muhammad is beheading.

However, as usual, instead of condemning such barbarity on the pretext of religion, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had gone on to downplay the heinous crime by referring to the attack on Priyantha Kumara as ‘vigilante attack’. Khan had conveniently skipped the part that Kumara was burnt alive on allegations of blasphemy. The Pakistan police had also stood like mute spectators while the mob chanted, called for the beheading of a man and burnt him alive for ‘blasphemy’ because they were ‘helpless’.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan death sentence, Pakistan blasphemy law, blasphemy cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,377FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com