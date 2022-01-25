In a recent addition to relentless atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, a 16 year Hindu girl was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered by three unknown men in the Dadu area of Sindh province in Pakistan. The incident came to light when the body of the girl named Nageena Chandio was found dumped in a farm near Mehar town.

Another daughter of our nation Nageena Chandio kidnapped,gang-raped,murdered and found with her hands and feet tied in an agricultural field in Dadu district of Sindh. Government has totally failed to protect our daughters.#JusticeForNageenaChandio pic.twitter.com/irzTOQqG4D — Aqsa Kinjhar Leela Jamali (@AqsaLeelaJamali) January 24, 2022

Voice of Pakistan Minority, a non-profit organization committed to protect the rights of minorities in Pakistan shared a video in which the family of the girl was seen mourning her death. “If you are a girl in Pakistan, you are not safe and if you belong to the religious minority then you are definitely not safe. Lack of authorities’ interest makes the issue worse”, the NGO tweeted.

If you are a girl in #Pakistan, you are not safe and if you belong to the religious minority then you are definitely not safe.

A 9th grade #Hindu girl, Nageena Chandio was abducted, raped and brutally killed in Dadu, Sindh.

Lack of authorities’ interest makes the issue worse. pic.twitter.com/SuzAoT2aZK — Voice of Pakistan Minority (@voice_minority) January 25, 2022

Roshan Chandio, father of Nageena had lodged an official complaint at the Mehar Police Station after his daughter went missing on January 19. He maintained that the victim was alone in the house on the day when she had gone missing. The strangulated body was found from an abandoned place near Sindhi Buttira and was shifted to Mehar Hospital, where her parents identified her body.

According to the local reports, there were marks of injuries with sharp objects on her legs, arms and back and that it the police suspected that she was tied tight to some base with a rope, marks of which were visible on her body. Her father said that the police has not yet arrested the suspects even after the case has been filed.

As the signs of torture and assault were visible on the body, the Police said that a murder FIR against three unknown suspects has been registered at the Sita Road town police station. The investigation in the case is underway by a five member team of Dadu Police since Sunday, Jaunary 23.

The team under Mehar DSP Mohammad Younis Rodhanani has recorded the statements of the family and a few residents of the area. Reports suggest that the Police has already collected the circumstantial evidence from the crime scene and is probing into the matter.