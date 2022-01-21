Friday, January 21, 2022
PM Modi tops the list of world leaders, bags highest approval rating of 71%: Read full details

According to the list of 11 world leaders surveyed by Morning Consult, PM Modi has the highest approval rating of 71%.

PM Narendra Modi (Image credit: Indian Express)
On 21st January 2022, Morning Consult Political Intelligence, a US-based data intelligence company, reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval rating is the highest among world leaders. The approval rating chart by Morning Consult conducted this survey for 11 world leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden and others. According to Morning Consult, PM Modi has an approval rating of 71%.

Morning Consult approval rating

A distant second in approval ratings was Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the President of Mexico, with an approval rating of 66%. Third in that list was Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister of Italy, with an approval rating of 60%.

Interestingly, President Joe Biden of USA had an approval rating of only 43%.

According to the graph of PM Modi’s approval rating historically, he was at his lowest in June 2020 when it was at 63%, still higher than other world leaders.

Morning Consult approval rating graph of PM Modi

“The latest approval rating is based on data collected from January 13 to 19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average or adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying” by the demographic,” Morning Consult Political Intelligence mentioned on its website while explaining the process of voting the most popular political leader. It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time PM Modi was voted the most popular leader. In May 2020, he topped the list with 84% popularity. However, in May 2021, the approval rating dipped to 63%. Although, in September 2021, PM Modi was again ranked the most approved global leader.

According to Morning Consult, they conduct more than 11,000 daily interviews globally about leadership approval. They also daily interview 4,000 registered voters in the US for the approval rating of the US president. Daily global survey data is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3%.

 

