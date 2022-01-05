After a major security lapse in Punjab where the convoy of PM Modi was struck on an overbridge for almost 20 mins and had to return due to a roadblock put up by some ‘protestors’ the Punjab govt has admitted that it was a lapse. Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has admitted that it was a major security lapse, saying that an alternate route should have been planned earlier but was not done.

The Congress leader also busted the claim of several Congress leaders and members, who were saying that PM Modi’s travel to Punjab by road was not pre-planned and it was not informed to the state govt in advance. Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa informed that everyone was aware that PM Modi was travelling by road and Punjab Police was supposed to have made arrangements for the same.

Randhawa said that a security meeting was also organized between the SPG, Punjab Police, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the road trip. He further admitted that Punjab govt failed to plan a contingency plan, which is required as per protocol.

“I am accepting an alternative route was to be there. It was not there, I am accepting, amitting the same,” he said.

Responding the remark by Punjab CM Charanjit Channi that the blockage of PM’s road was a ‘natural event’, Randhawa said that he does not whether the CM has security lapse or not. “I don’t know if Channi Sahab has refused or not. I am not with him. Everyone knows PM Modi was going via road, there was nothing confidential about it, it was in the media. I don’t know the development yet,” he told Republic TV.

While the PM Modi was supposed to travel to Ferozepur for a rally via helicopter, he opted to travel via road as helicopter ride was not possible due to bad weather. But as per security protocol, such contingencies are always anticipated and accordingly, the road travel was also planned. Accordingly, full rehearsal of the route was carried out by Punjab Police and SPG a day ahead, which went smoothly.

In the meanwhile, the SSP of Ferozepur Harman Hans has been suspended for the security lapse. However, the way the Congress supporters were celebrating the ‘failed assassination attempt of the PM’, a detailed probe by a central agency may be ordered to look into the issue.