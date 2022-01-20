Former Member of Legislative assembly from Raebareli and rebel Congress leader Aditi Singh has tendered an official resignation of her post as an MLA and as a member of Indian National Congress on Thursday. Aditi Singh, known for her open criticism of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while being a Congress member herself, had earlier joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in November last year.

The 34-year-old BJP leader, as a then Congress MLA was famous for her criticism of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party leadership and had often praised the current dispensation over policy issues. The news came after she posted her resignations on Twitter. A letter directed to Sonia Gandhi read, “I am writing this to inform you that I am resigning from the primary membership of the INC.” In another letter to the Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Aditi Singh while resigning as an MLA, writes, ” I am resigning before the house from my position on January 19, 2021.”

It is notable here that Aditi Singh was expected to be the BJP candidate from Raebareilly after she joined the party in November last year.

Aditi Singh is the daughter of Late Akhilesh Singh who was a five-time MLA from the Congress. During her tenure, she was a vocal critic of her party colleagues and took frequent stances over supporting the BJP. For her critique of Priyanka Gandhi falsely claiming of arranging 1,000 buses for migrants stranded in parts of Uttar Pradesh in the Covid-19 lockdown, she was suspended from the party’s women’s wing in May 2020. After her open support for the abrogation of Article 370, the congress party had sought her disqualification as an MLA. However, the request was rejected by the Speaker.