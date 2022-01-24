Monday, January 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSanjay Raut boasts about Shiv Sena Wave in North India after Babri Demolition. Facts,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sanjay Raut boasts about Shiv Sena Wave in North India after Babri Demolition. Facts, however, don’t match up

It was in the 1990s during the Ram Mandir Movement that 'Hindutva' as a political ideology got acceptance among the masses.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut has claimed the existence of Shiv Sena wave in North India after Babri demolition. Image: DNA India
10

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday lashed out on BJP accusing the party of using ‘Hindutva’ to gain power. While talking to the media, he said, “We took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra. After Babri, there was a Shiv Sena wave in Northern India, if we had fought polls at that time, there would have been our (Shiv Sena) PM in the country but we left it for them.”

In his recent statement, he has taken a stand alleging a supposed wave of Shiv Sena in North Indian states, after the demolition of disputed structure often referred to as Babri Masjid at Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He also claimed that had his party fought election that time, there would have been a Prime Minister from Shiv Sena leading the country. His claims that it was Shiv Sena which helped BJP gain power in Maharashtra came a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray remarked that Shiv Sena had ‘wasted’ its time with BJP for 25 years.

Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray, while speaking online at an event to commemorate the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackrey had said, “Shiv Sena Pramukh had told us about Hindutva. We wanted power for Hindutva. What we are seeing now, the Hindutva that is practised by these people (BJP), is only a pretence. Their Hindutva is for power. They are only wearing a fake skin of Hindutva. People ask us whether we have left Hindutva. But we have left BJP and not Hindutva.” He added, “BJP does not mean Hindutva.”

It was in the 1990s during the Ram Mandir Movement that ‘Hindutva’ as a political ideology got acceptance among the masses. In the 1993 assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party securing 177 out of a total of 425 seats. However, Mulayam Singh Yadav was sworn in as a chief minister as the face of his newly formed Samajwadi Party (SP) with an alliance with Mayawati’s BSP and support from Congress.

The strong undercurrents of Hindutva sentiments owing to the Babri demolition helped the BJP with a 33.3% vote share. Contrary to Raut’s claims, Shiv Sena as a regional party did participate in the Uttar Pradesh state elections but could bag only 1,38,919 total votes in the state. While Sena received a total vote share of only 0.28%, its candidates lost deposits from 179 out of 180 seats contested. Netizens were quick to point out the facts after Sanjay Raut’s statements emerged on Twitter.

Shiv Sena has announced to contest 50-100 seats in upcoming UP assembly elections without any alliance as Congress, its ally in Maharashtra, has decided to fight solo.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshiv sena, shiv sena elections, babri demolition shiv sena
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,256FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com