A Samajwadi Party worker named Aditya Thakur attempted self-immolation in front of the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow on Sunday 16th January 2022. He was seeking a ticket from Aligarh, and tried to end his life after he was denied a ticket. Aditya Thakur sprinkled petrol on himself and tried to set himself on fire. But the Police present there were able to save him, and later detained him.

Aditya Thakur is a party worker from Charra of Aligarh district. He was preparing for the assembly elections for the last five years and was hoping to get a ticket from Samajwadi Party. However, when the candidate list for the SP-RLD alliance for the first round was declared, Aditya Thakur did not find a place in the list. Former SP MLA from Aligarh Jafar Alam has been given the ticket by the party to contest from the constituency. Alam had won from Aligarh 2012, but had lost to Sanjeev Raja of BJP in 2017.

Disappointed with the party’s decision, Aditya Thakur tried to set himself on fire by pouring petrol on himself in front of the Samajwadi Party office at Lucknow on Sunday at around 11 AM, but the police force present on the spot somehow saved him and took him into the custody.

Aditya Thakur said that he has spent his entire youth and life for the party. He is upset about not getting a ticket from Aligarh’s Charra. He said “I have worked so hard on the ground for the party. I am from Charra. I did not get the ticket from the party. I will commit suicide here only, whatever you do, even lock me up in the jail.” Apart from the petrol bottle which he poured on himself, another petrol bottle was seen with him. When the police spotted and took it away he said. “I have brought ten more such bottles. Nobody can stop me from dying. I want justice.”

After police took him into custody, he has been sent to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.