The Samajwadi Party and RLD’s alliance has declared a list of MLA candidates for 29 seats for the upcoming assembly elections. The list features many controversial names. The list has 19 RLD and 10 SP candidates.

The Samajwadi Party has announced the name of Nahid Hasan for the Kairana seat. Hasan has multiple criminal cases against him and is called the mastermind behind the Hindu exodus that was seen in the city.

The BJP has stated that by again giving a ticket to the mastermind of the Hindu exodus in Kairana, the Samajwadi Party has displayed its ‘Jinnawad’.

Many BJP leaders and supporters have questioned the SP’s decision to give a ticket to Nahid Hasan. He has been accused of fraud in a land deal case. Hasan was also declared an absconder by a special court in Shamli.

It is notable here that Nahid Hasan is the sitting MLA from Kairana and has been accused in many cases. Nahid’s mother Tabassum was the former MP from the area. In February 2021, the UP Police had charged Tabassum Hasan, Nahid Hasan and 38 others under the Gangster Act.

Nahid Hasan, after absconding for a prolonged period of time, had finally surrendered in court in January 2020 and had stayed in jail for over a month before managing to get bail.

In 2019, a video of Nahid Hasan had gone viral where he was seen asking people in Kairana to economically boycott anyone associated with the BJP.

हिंदुओं की दुकानों का बहिष्कार करने की अपील करने वाले कुख्यात नाहिद हसन को समाजवादी पार्टी ने कैराना से टिकट दिया है यही व्यक्ति कैराना से हिंदुओं के पलायन का जिम्मेदार था और इसी ने कैराना में हिंदुओं का रहना दूभर कर दिया था। pic.twitter.com/gOenfOhAYr — हम लोग We The People (@humlogindia) January 13, 2022

Rafiq Ansari

Meerut MLA Rafiq Ansari has been again made the Samajwadi Party candidate. He too has several pending criminal cases against him and has been notorious for giving death threats to another leader of his own party. In October 2021, a court in Meerut had ordered his arrest on the complaint of a person named Bundu Khan Ansari. The complainant had alleged that MLA Rafiq Ansari had sold off his lands through forged documents and had pocketed the money.

In November 2017, audio of Rafiq Ansari had gone viral where he was heard giving death threats to another SP leader who wanted a party ticket for the municipal elections. Ansari had also been a history-sheeter of Nauchandi police station in his early days.