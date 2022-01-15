Samajwadi Party candidate for the Kairana constituency in Uttar Pradesh and notorious gangster Nahid Hasan has been arrested by the police on Saturday 15th January 2022. This arrest has been made by the police in connection with the Gangster Act imposed on SP MLA Nahid Hasan about 11 months ago. Kairana police arrested MLA Nahid Hasan and amidst tight security, presented him in court from where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Recently Samajwadi Party has declared its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, where the party had announced the name of Nahid Hasan for the Kairana seat. Nahid Hasan was the first to file the nomination in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 yesterday in Shamli Collectorate, and the very next day he has been arrested by the Kairana Kotwali police. After arresting him, police presented him in court, and he was sent to 14-day judicial custody on court orders. He was presented in Additional District Sessions Court in front of a Fast Track Court bench. At that time police and PAC personnel were deployed in large numbers around the court.

About eleven months ago, that is, on 13th February 2021, Shamli police had imposed the gangster act on the two-time SP MLA from Kairana. Hasan has multiple criminal cases against him and is called the mastermind behind the Hindu exodus that was seen in the city. In February 2021, the UP Police imposed the Gangster Act on 40 people, including SP MLA Nahid Hasan and his mother, former MP Tabassum Hasan. Since then, Nahid Hasan was wanted in the case.

There are many criminal cases registered against Nahid Hasan. He is also called the mastermind of the exodus of Hindus from Kairana. There is also a case of fraud in land-deals against Nahid Hasan. Nahid Hasan has been declared a fugitive by the special court in Shamli. While Nahid Hasan is the sitting MLA of SP from Kairana, his mother Tabassum Hasan has been an MP from Kairana.