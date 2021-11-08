Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday, November 8 met Kairana residents who had left the area in Uttar Pradesh in 2016 during the Samajwadi Party rule, amid threats and attacks by the local Muslims. These Hindu families, mostly business owners, were forced to flee due to the harassment they faced from the Muslim majority and the complete lawlessness that reigned in the state when the Samajwadi Party was in power.

CM Yogi Adityanath meets Kairana residents who returned after the migration in 2016



According to reports, several families in Kairana had migrated in 2016 due to threats from another community. pic.twitter.com/nygnDsHqzV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 8, 2021

The CM was in Kairana town in UP’s Shamli district to lay the foundation stones of a Provincial Armed Constabulary battalion camp and other projects and address a public meeting, besides meeting the Hindu families who returned after the exodus.

While addressing a public gathering at Kairana, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said: “Peace has returned to Kairana since 2017, due to the state government’s zero-tolerance for crime policy. Several families have now returned to Kairana. Today, I am here for the establishment of a battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC)”.

कैराना में पूर्ववर्ती सरकार में हिंसा के शिकार हुए परिवार अब वापस आ रहे हैं।



यह लोग अपने पूर्वजों की भूमि पर रहें, यहां की विरासत को संरक्षण देने और व्यापारिक व औद्योगिक माहौल को बढ़ाने हेतु @UPGovt हर संभव सहयोग करेगी।



अपराधियों के प्रति जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति निरंतर जारी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/6SNUcdXhSy — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 8, 2021

“The earlier governments in Uttar Pradesh criminalised politics. Our zero-tolerance policy against crime has restored law and order in the town”, added CM Yogi Adityanath. The CM asserted that the government will work to ensure the safety of the town’s residents who have been living there for several generations, besides encouraging business activities while keeping the criminal elements in check.

The Kairana region in Uttar Pradesh became infamous in 2016 after a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probe acknowledged that the region was witnessing a mass exodus of Hindu families.

Saharanpur MP Raghav Lakhanpal had in 2016 compared the exodus of the Hindus in the town to that of the Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir. He had alleged that the population of Hindus in Kairana had then gone down to 8 per cent as compared to 52 per cent in 2001.

The primary reason behind the exodus of these Hindu families from Kairana in 2016 was the free reign of gangsters in the town. Most notable of them was the gangster Mukim Kala. For years the AK 47 wielding goons of his gang had created an absolute mockery of law and order in Kairana. Mukim Kala even owned a weapons warehouse. The arrest of Mukim Kala had little effect on the situation as he still continued to run his extortion racket from jail.

Things began to change only after Yogi Adityanath took over as CM in UP. Under his government, the UP Police started cracking down on criminals like never before and several members of the Mukim Kala’s gang were either shot dead in encounters or arrested in rapid succession.

UP police and the Yogi Adityanath led government had faced criticism and even notices by human rights groups regarding these encounters. But both the government and the police had made a resolute stand on the issue and the UP CM had even declared that the encounters will not stop.

As the crackdown against criminals went on non-stop, many local wanted criminals were seen surrendering to the police voluntarily due to the fear of encounter.

Many Hindu businessmen who had fled the town fearing for their lives and the safety of their families began returning soon after the actions taken by the Uttar Pradesh police at the behest of the Yogi Adityanath government.