The Congress, which is battling alone on 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, is suffering frequent setbacks as it strives to achieve success. In yet another blow for the Congress and its leader Priyanka Gandhi, Pallavi Singh, the poster girl of the ‘Ladki hun lad Sakti hun’ campaign, has now joined the BJP as the state assembly elections commence. Women leaders are departing Congress despite the fact that 40 percent of the Congress’s 403 seats, i.e., around 180 seats have women as contestants.

On Saturday, the Congress poster girl for ‘Ladki hun lad Sakti hun’ campaign launched by Priyanka Gandhi, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state headquarters in Lucknow. Pallavi Singh is the third Congress Party poster girl to join the BJP. Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai, the BJP’s former state president and head of the joining committee, gave Singh party membership.

Ladki hun lad Sakti hun poster

Congress leaders Vandana Singh and Dr. Priyanka Maurya, showcased in posters of ‘Ladki hun lad Sakti hun’ campaign by the Congress party, had already joined the Bharatiya Janata Party before Pallavi Singh. Both had also accused the party’s senior leadership of ignoring them. Vandana stated had that she left Congress owing to the “negligible involvement of the high command” in things concerning the 2022 elections. Similarly, Priyanka Maurya claimed that Congress fudged the distribution of tickets ahead of the Assembly election.

Priyanka Gandhi’s “Ladki hun lad Sakti hun” campaign has failed to deliver results in the state. During a marathon organized by the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh as part of its election campaign, Dr. Priyanka Maurya stated how the ladies were mistreated and misbehaved with. Several social media users are sharing posts mocking how three of the four poster-girls of Congress have joined the BJP.

Condition of Congress’ Campaign ‘Ladki hun lad sakti hun’ pic.twitter.com/JyYbTAjnMF — Prakash (@Gujju_Er) February 12, 2022

Specifically, in order to win the 2018 UP Assembly elections, Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi focused her campaign on women’s concerns and devised the slogan “Ladki hun lad Sakti hun” for her UP campaign. She had previously declared in Lucknow that the party will allocate 40% of the seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections to women candidates.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases: February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10.