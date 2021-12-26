Sunday, December 26, 2021
HomeNews ReportsGirls chant Modi-Yogi at Priyanka’s rally in Uttar Pradesh, viral video shows them getting...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Girls chant Modi-Yogi at Priyanka’s rally in Uttar Pradesh, viral video shows them getting assaulted: Details

NSUI and Congress workers reportedly misbehaved with the girls who changed Modi and Yogi slogans at the 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' rally plus marathon in Jhansi

OpIndia Staff
Girls chant Yogi Modi
Congress workers allegedly misbehaved with girls at Priyanka Gandhi's rally, girls raised slogans in favour of Yogi Modi
133

On December 26, a group of girls that were attending a marathon-cum-rally of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at Jhansi chanted Modi-Modi and Yogi-Yogi. Several videos of the girls raising slogans favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Congress’s rally went viral on social media platforms.            

Shweta Bhattacharya, Journalist, Times Now, said in a tweet that Congress workers misbehaved with the girls that led to the chants of Modi-Yogi at the rally. She said, “These pictures are of Priyanka Gandhi’s Marathon in Jhansi! when Congressmen misbehaved with them, the girls told them ‘Ladki hain lad sakti hain’ and protested against Congress by raising slogans Modi-Modi, Yogi-Yogi.” Notably, “Ladki hun lad sakti hun (I am a girl, I can fight)” is a political slogan Priyanka Gandhi is using in her UP campaign.

Another video from different angle was shared by Vikash Maheshwari who echoed the similar statement that the Congress workers misbehaved with the girls.

It is noteworthy that BJP leader Priti Gandhi shared a video where the girls were seen being trashed. She wrote, “On one hand, @priyankagandhi Ji, you raise slogans of women empowerment, and on the other hand, your workers beat up girls in your program!! Very shameful incident!!”

A man could be seen snatching some bands from the girls in the video.

Apparently, tens of thousands of girls were called to participate in the ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ marathon where Congress workers reportedly misbehaved with the participants who chanted Modi and Yogi slogans.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsladki hoon lad sakti hoon, jhansi, priyanka gandhi vadra, priyanka gandhi vadra jhansi, ladki hoon lad sakti hoon marathon
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,173FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com