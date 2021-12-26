On December 26, a group of girls that were attending a marathon-cum-rally of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at Jhansi chanted Modi-Modi and Yogi-Yogi. Several videos of the girls raising slogans favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Congress’s rally went viral on social media platforms.

Shweta Bhattacharya, Journalist, Times Now, said in a tweet that Congress workers misbehaved with the girls that led to the chants of Modi-Yogi at the rally. She said, “These pictures are of Priyanka Gandhi’s Marathon in Jhansi! when Congressmen misbehaved with them, the girls told them ‘Ladki hain lad sakti hain’ and protested against Congress by raising slogans Modi-Modi, Yogi-Yogi.” Notably, “Ladki hun lad sakti hun (I am a girl, I can fight)” is a political slogan Priyanka Gandhi is using in her UP campaign.

ये तस्वीरें हैं झाँसी के प्रियंका गांधी के मैरेथॉन की!और जब कांग्रेसियों ने इनसे दुर्व्यवहार किया तो इन्होंने बता दिया ‘लड़की हैं और लड़ सकतीं हैं’ और विरोध में इतना आ गए कि मोदी-मोदी, योगी-योगी के नारे लगाए। pic.twitter.com/B1crt8a3pY — Shweta Bhattacharya (@spbhattacharya) December 26, 2021

Another video from different angle was shared by Vikash Maheshwari who echoed the similar statement that the Congress workers misbehaved with the girls.

It is noteworthy that BJP leader Priti Gandhi shared a video where the girls were seen being trashed. She wrote, “On one hand, @priyankagandhi Ji, you raise slogans of women empowerment, and on the other hand, your workers beat up girls in your program!! Very shameful incident!!”

A man could be seen snatching some bands from the girls in the video.

Apparently, tens of thousands of girls were called to participate in the ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ marathon where Congress workers reportedly misbehaved with the participants who chanted Modi and Yogi slogans.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022.