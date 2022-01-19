The face of the Congress party’s ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign, Priyanka Maurya is set to join BJP. Although the party has not yet confirmed her entry, Priyanka Maurya visited the party office on Wednesday 19th January 2022. Priyanka Maurya had earlier alleged Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s associate Sandip Singh of demanding bribes for giving a ticket from the Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Maurya, the Vice President of Mahila Congress in Uttar Pradesh said “A slogan was raised saying ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon. But it remained only a slogan and did not come to reality as a girl was denied a chance to fight the elections. I had worked hard in my assembly constituency. I put in my heart and soul thinking that I would help people. But the Congress party had predecided the candidate and I turned out to be just another pawn for them. Party’s manifesto ‘Shakti Vidhan’ which depicts my picture on the front is where the party used me to attract the votes of women, OBCs.”

She added “They used me to attract voters from castes like Maurya, Kushwaha, Shakya, and Saini. When it came to giving to me what was rightful, they sidelined me. I condemn those who just use faces like me just to attract the votes of the OBCs. Because I had put in my whole energy when I worked in my constituency. And yet I was not given the opportunity, despite the fact that I was named at the top in every place.”

On being asked if she had been in talks with anyone there in the BJP office, she said “Yes, I am in talks with the people here and I am here only to talk further with them.” Priyanka Maurya was preparing for the election from Sarojini Nagar seat of Lucknow. Congress has field Rudra Daman Singh from this seat. On being denied the ticket, Priyanka Maurya had alleged that the Congress party is an anti-women party. She had also called the ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign a sham.