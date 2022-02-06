Abdul, Rajab arrested for plotting violence during Hijab protests in Udupi

In a significant development in the Hijab controversy, the Udupi police have arrested two persons for plotting to unleash violence during the ongoing protests by Muslim girl students against the government’s order to enforce strict uniform rules in educational institutions in the state.

According to the reports, the police have arrested 32-year-old Haji Abdul Majeed Gangolli and 41-year-old Rajab Gangolli for plotting to unleash violence during the hijab protests outside the government college in Kundapura, Udupi district. They were caught flashing knives during the ongoing hijab protests.

It is pertinent to note that a few sections of Muslim students are protesting outside colleges in several colleges in the Udupi district against the government’s rules over uniforms.

According to the police, around five to six attackers had carried knives and threatened some of the students. As the police approached the spot, four escaped, and two were detained. Khaleel, Rizwan, Ifthikar and another attacker have escaped from the spot.

According to the reports, Abdul Majeed is a rowdy sheeter, and seven cases have been registered against him in Gangolli police station. Rajab is also a criminal, against whom one case is registered in Gangolli police station.

Hijab controversy:

The Hijab controversy started in Karnataka after the government strictly enforced uniform regulations in educational institutions. However, it took a dangerous turn after a few Muslim students refused to follow the guidelines and insisted that they would be wearing Hijab inside educational institutions.

In response, Hindu students have also started wearing saffron shawls prompting the authorities to ban both outfits. However, the Muslim students have brazened it out to protest against the authorities outside, risking the future of several other students studying in the school.

The Karnataka government has categorically stated that religious attires are not allowed inside the campus, and students will have to obey uniform rules. However, some Muslim students continue to protest outside the gates, demanding the right to wear hijabs. Meanwhile, a petition arguing that Muslim women wearing Hijab should be permitted to attend classes has also been filed in the Karnataka High Court.

However, the state government has stood firm on its stand of uniform dress code at schools and colleges of Karnataka and has ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by the state government on school and college campuses.