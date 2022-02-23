India 4 Kashmir (I4K), a pan-India movement that aims to reclaim India’s lost ground in Kashmir, has extended its solidarity with national award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri after the left-liberals had unleashed a sustained smear campaign against him.

In a press release, I4K has stated that it fiercely supports the Right to Free Speech and believes that freedom of expression is an indispensable element of our vibrant democracy.

The activist group said that the national award-winning director Vivek Agnihotri has toiled hard over the last few years to make the world aware of the stories of Indians via the powerful medium of cinema. His latest release – ‘The Kashmir Files,’ is not any other Bollywood flick but a gratification of his time, emotions and promise to expose the brutal truth, noted I4K.

“While the entire community thanks Vivek Agnihotri and his team for treading the path of truth, some vested forces have joined hands across social media and digital news platforms to launch targeted, vicious smear campaigns to malign his image and threaten him with dire consequences,” the India 4 Kashmir noted in its release.

The I4K said it has always bolstered the voice of truth, and every such voice, which narrates the horrendous truth about the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide and forced exodus at face value, always finds unequivocal support from I4K.

The statement further noted, “Today, every Kashmiri Hindu is a living testimony to the terror unleashed on the peaceful Hindu community on 19 January 1990. Uprooted from the land of Rishi Kashyap, generations have since been forced to take refuge in their own country. Witch hunted, mauled, savaged, raped and murdered for upholding Dharma, the aboriginals were deracinated on the fateful night of 19 January 1990.”

“The forced exile was thrust on the community in the very own land of their ancestors at the behest of Jihadi forces from across the border and traitors within. Simultaneously, various attempts have been made to choke every voice raised empathically towards our plight.”

Perpetrators of genocide are rattled: India 4 Kashmir

The activist group said that perpetrators of our genocide and their facilitators are visibly rattled, and they have declared their intent to not stop at anything, even if it means causing him physical harm.

The organisation also added that Vivek Agnihotri has been vociferous about the Kashmir Pandit genocide and has appealed for justice of the Kashmiri Hindu community. However, the anti-social elements are lurking with their nefarious designs to halt the release of the film and threats are being sent to harm him physically, the I4K noted in its press release.

“This tactic is a well-knit strategy aimed at preventing disclosure of the barbaric truth leading to our precipitous exodus 32 years ago,” said India 4 Kashmir, adding that they are deeply disturbed and anguished by these unwarranted events and vehemently condemned the threats and attacks on Agnihotri.

They also requested the Government of India to take immediate cognisance of the matter and ensure adequate security arrangements.

In its letter, the I4K endorsed the ‘The Kashmir Files’, saying it is not just a movie. “It is an emotion of thousands of innocent Kashmiri Hindus who lost their homes and loved ones to fundamental Islam in 1990 yet chose to hold the baton of Dharma despite being offered the alternate – Raliv, Galiv ya Chāliv (Embrace Islam, Be Prepared to Die or Run for your lives).

Vivek Agnihotri receives death threats, accuses film critic Anupama Chopra of sabotaging his latest movie

The letter in support of Vivek Agnihotri comes just days after he had received death threats and vulgar calls to stop the release of his upcoming movie – ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The filmmaker had penned an open letter explaining the ordeal he has gone through since he started the campaign #TheKashmirFiles on the microblogging site to promote his upcoming movie. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had also deactivated his Twitter account after being shadow-banned by Twitter and receiving death threats.

Just today, Agnihotri accused Film Companion head Anupama Chopra of playing ‘dirty tricks’ in the background to target his movie.

Vivek Agnihotri asked Anupama, calling her Shoorpankha, “If you have any guts, sabotage ‘The Kashmir Files’ openly. Please stop playing dirty tricks from the background. Your only qualification is that you are married to a Producer who, despite being a KP (Kashmiri Pandit), stabbed KPs in their back.”

Dear @anupamachopra, the Shoorpanakha of Bollywood,

If you have any guts, sabotage #TheKashmirFiles openly. Pl stop playing dirty tricks from the background. Your only qualification is that you are married to a Producer who despite being a KP, stabbed KPs in their back. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 23, 2022

When asked by a user on Twitter as to what the critic has done, Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced that he is soon going to expose the tricks of the trade used by Anupama and her team. Agnihotri also took a jibe at supposed film critic and writer Rahul Desai, who is employed at Chopra’s Film Companion. Rahul Desai had passed on his angry rant as a critique for Vivek Agnihotri’s last film in 2019 – The Tashkent Files.

Meanwhile, the left-liberals and Islamists have already started their propaganda against ‘The Kashmiri Files’ by calling it propaganda. The film’s trailer was launched last week, which has become an instant hit among the masses.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Mrinal Kulkarni in lead roles and is set to release in the cinemas on March 11, 2021.