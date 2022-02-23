National Award-winning Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s recent flick ‘The Kashmir Files’ has stormed the Internet after its gut-wrenching trailer dropped on Monday. Agnihotri’s last ‘The Tashkent Files’ which was based on the case of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death, was targetted by left-centred media and a league of entrenched film critics. Vivek Agnihotri has now alleged Film critic Anupama Chopra of trying to ‘sabotage’ his recent movie – The Kashmir Files.

On Wednesday, Agnihotri was seen tweeting his allegation against Film Companion head Anupama Chopra that she is playing ‘dirty tricks’ in the background to target his movie. Vivek Agnihotri asked Anupama, calling her Shoorpankha, “If you have any guts, sabotage ‘The Kashmir Files’ openly. Please stop playing dirty tricks from the background. Your only qualification is that you are married to a Producer who despite being a KP (Kashmiri Pandit), stabbed KPs in their back.”

Dear @anupamachopra, the Shoorpanakha of Bollywood,

When asked by a user on Twitter as to what the critic has done, Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced that he is soon going to expose the tricks of the trade used by Anupama and her team. Agnihotri also took a jibe at supposed film critic and writer Rahul Desai, who is employed at Chopra’s Film Companion. Rahul Desai’s critique of Vivek Agnihotri’s last film in 2019 – The Tashkent files was more of a troubled rant than a serious commentary. While terming the film “A Second-Hand History Lesson In Third-Rate Politics” Rahul’s own political agenda and film appreciation skills were on display.

You will know soon. Will expose her dirty tricks soon. And also her two penny, third rate, irrelevant pawn @ReelReptile the begging parasite who reviews films only to eat free burgers & fries. Join me in this war against Bollywood Oppressors. https://t.co/u4cEJ7seTF — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 23, 2022

Interesting to note is the fact that Anupama Chopra’s husband, senior producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had also directed a film on similar lines capturing the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits released in 2019. The movie ‘Shikara‘ was criticised widely for whitewashing the militancy, Jihad, separatism and genocide of Kashmiri Hindus orchestrated by rampant Islamic Radicalism in the Kashmir valley.

Propaganda against The Kashmiri Files has already started while the trailer of the film has become an instant hit among the masses. On the other hand, the left-liberal ecosystem had started to target long ago, and NDTV had called it a propaganda movie even before the trailer of the film was released. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Mrinal Kulkarni in lead roles and is set to release in the cinemas on March 11, 2021.