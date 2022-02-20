On Saturday (February 19), author and army wife Ambreen Zaidi came under a vicious attack from Islamists after she narrated a story of her friend who disciplined her child for prioritising hijab over her education.

In a tweet, Zaidi wrote, “A friend who wears a hijab, her daughter in class 9, told her that some girls want to show solidarity to the other girls in hijab in school, so they’ll also wear. My friend gave 2 tight slaps & told her to focus on studies &decide on Hijab/burqa when she finishes her education.”

A friend who wears a hijab,her daughter in class 9,told her that some girls want to show solidarity to the other girls in hijab in school,so they’ll also wear. My friend gave 2 tight slaps &told her to focus on studies &decide on Hijab/burqa wn she finishes her education! #Proud — Ambreen Zaidi (@Ambreenzaidi) February 19, 2022

The author of ‘Warrior Widows’ emphasised that the child was protected from being misguided after she was disciplined by her friend.

Islamists cry foul, make personal attacks at Ambreen Zaidi

Islamists were miffed by the decision of her friend to not impose the hijab on her child or indoctrinate her with sermons of ‘Pehale Hijab, Phir Kitaab.’ One Islamist resorted to slut-shaming the author and while hailing and wishing that the girl become a slave of Allah.

He tweeted, “Shame on you & your friend. Feel like sl** you both. But no. Allah will deal with you both….Proud of that 9th-grade girl. May Allah save her from misguided upbringing & make her obedient #slave of #Allah.”

Screengrab of the tweet

“This is not a behaviour to be proud of. A muslimah who dons the hijab for Allah’s pleasure will never behave in such a way. There are people who do it for insta reels etc., which defies its purpose (and are committing a greater sin),” wrote another Islamist.

Screengrab of the tweet

One Islamist declared that the mother of the 9th Std girl has an evil influence on the child. “May Allah protect these kids from evil influence of parents. May Allah guide these parents who are forcing their kids to disobey Allah’s command,” wrote one Zubair.

Screengrab of the tweet

One Mohammed Shahid remarked, “You are showing ‘modern attitude’ for no reason. This is not about rules but oppression, public humiliation and insults. If you agree to not wear niqab, then, they (Hindus) will shame you for some other reason. Look at their nature. Allah has given you brain. Use it.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Another Islamist alleged that ‘liberals’ discipline their children, owing to hate for Islam.

Screengrab of the tweet

One Aurangzeb claimed that Ambreen Zaidi had been trying to appease the Hindu community. “This is how munaafiqeen look for external validation, building up tales after tales,” he wrote.

Screengrab of the tweet

Karnataka hijab controversy

Recently, some Muslim students from the PU College in Karnataka filed a petition in the High Court to allow them to attend classes wearing Hijab. They were denied entry into classes because the college management stated that the hijab is not part of the uniform and it cannot be allowed in classes. Since then, the ‘students’ have been protesting while wearing burqas.

The Muslim students had started wearing hijab and burqa to their school, college in defiance of the uniform rules since December 2021 after coming in touch with the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in October 2021. The students had admitted being in consultation with the CFI.