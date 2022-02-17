Kumar Vishwas has tickled his funny bone while hitting back loudly at AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s threats to media houses for covering his comments exposing Arvind Kejriwal. This happened when Vishwas was replying to news agency ANI when asked whether he has any proof to validate his claims on Arvind Kejriwal’s soft-corner for Khalistanis. Earlier, the poet-turned-politician had exposed Kejriwal over him not giving a single thought before accommodating Khalistani separatists within the party as a strategy to grow in Punjab.

Kumar Vishwas had said that Arvind Kejriwal wished to become the CM of Punjab or the first PM of an independent Khalistan. After his comments were widely reported by the media, Raghav Chadha had issued a threat saying they will take stringent legal action for covering the allegations.

#WATCH | Kumar Vishwas responds when asked if he has any evidence to back his allegations against Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/T6M78MWCAb — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Today, Kumar Vishwas lashed out at AAP’s Raghav Chadha for this threat saying, “These are the Chintus (pawns) of that person (Kejriwal) speaking, who have entered the party after we made the governments out of our own blood and sweat. They’ve come to lick the ‘cream’ now. Tell those chinus to send their Aaka (mastermind) to speak.”

He further added, “If you have got the guts, then come up with the evidence, I’ll also present mine. This nation needs to know what you used to say, hear and let your messages be read. Let him come with evidence on any platform or any place he wishes to.”

He further talked about Raghav Chaddha’s threat to TV channels over showcasing Kumar Vishwas’ allegedly ‘Malicious, unfounded, fabricated, inflammatory’ comment exposing Kejriwal’s Khalistani sympathies. He said, “They threaten TV channels to not showcase my comments? I am telling this in front of you – I had once asked two senior journalists of big channels who had once interviewed Kejriwal why wasn’t he being asked about how Rajya sabha seats were distributed in Punjab, on Framers’ Protest, etc. They replied me telling they were barred from asking such questions beforehand.”

Kumar Vishwas also alleged that when AAP gives ad deals to TV channels worth crores, there’s a clause to not ask uncomfortable questions. “Many channels are not asking him his reply over my statements, I’ve observed” he added.

On February 16, In a sensational development, Kumar Vishwas had highlighted Kejriwal’s compromise for power in Punjab by siding with Khalistani separatists. According to him, Kejriwal at one point had claimed, “Either I will become Chief Minister of the state or I will become first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).” Vishwas had alleged that deep-rooted separatism had engulfed Kejriwal’s mind in his quest for power.

#WATCH | Poet & former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas alleges AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab



“One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan),” Vishwas says. pic.twitter.com/5ccGs9jNn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Responding to this, AAP leader Raghav Chadha had come up with a clarifying statement calling Kumar Vishwas’ insinuations ‘devious’ and that through the means of the ‘forged and fabricated video’ Vishwas way trying to defame and deride Arvind Kejriwal. He had also openly threatened media houses, saying that his government will take stringent legal actions against these media houses covering the news about Kumar’s video.

Kumar Vishwas through the means of forged and fabricated video with the devious intent to defame and deride Sh Arvind Kejriwal has been circulating/ publising the said videos. pic.twitter.com/L1qMr5yoew — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 16, 2022

The war of words between Kumar Vishwas and Raghav Chadha has escalated further, with Vishwas now claiming AAP’s supposed deals with TV channels.