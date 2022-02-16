AAP, the self-proclaimed cleanest party, has yet again showcased its goon-like attitude, this time to media houses. Raghav Chadha, AAP MLA from Rajendra Nagar of Delhi, has threatened media houses for covering a video in which Dr. Kumar Vishwas, the poet and an ex-leader of AAP, has exposed Arvind Kejriwal and his separatist aspirations. Raghav Chadha shared a tweet threatening media houses from his Twitter handle on 16th February 2022 after the video had gone viral and was reported widely by many media houses.

Raghav Chadha openly threatened everyone especially the media houses, saying that his government will take stringent legal actions against these media houses that have covered the news about this video.

In his tweet, Raghav Chadha has said “Kumar Vishwas through the means of forged and fabricated video with the devious intent to defame and deride Sh Arvind Kejriwal has been circulating/publishing the said videos.”

He has further added, “Malicious, unfounded, fabricated, inflammatory insinuations made by Mr.Vishwas are not only demonstrably defamatory but is redolent of promoting hatred, ill will, hostility in society and in particular against AAP, as well as supporters as also intending to create a situation of unrest.”

Attacking the freedom of media houses, he added, “In view thereof, it is forcefully submitted that in case any channel publishes/circulated aids or provide a platform to disseminate the same we shall be found forced to take stringent legal action which shall include the commission of the offenses of abetment/aiding him.”

It is notable that, as soon as the video appeared, it became the talk of the town. Many media houses reported it in detail. Dr. Kumar Vishwas is seen in this video alleging Arvind Kejriwal to be obsessed with power and a supporter of separate Khalistan.