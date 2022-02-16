An FIR has been registered against alleged journalist Rana Ayyub for calling students at Udupi college protesting with Saffron flags as terrorists. The move came after a clipping of Rana’s recent interview with BBC Journalist Yalda Hakim appeared on social media.

In an interview with the BBC, Rana Ayyub can be clearly seen referring to Hindu students protesting against Burqa as vigilantes and terrorists. In an aggressive tone typical to her, she was seen ranting, “…Why suddenly has this group of young Hindu vigilantes – Hindu terrorists for that matter who are hosting saffron flags in an educational complex in Karnataka?” She was seen questioning, “Why are male students unfurling a saffron flag in an educational institution, what does that mean?”

Students with Saffron Flags in Karnataka are terorists: Alleged Journalist Rana Ayyub pic.twitter.com/oqWLqwHyIc — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) February 16, 2022

After the inciting video made rounds on social media, Ashutosh J Dubey, a practising lawyer at Bombay High Court has filed an FIR against Rana Ayyub on Wednesday afternoon. The Online complaint registered with Greater Mumbai Police at Bandra read, “The videos are willfully spelling inciting and derogatory statements against the students who all hold Saffron flags,” In the complaint, Dubey has argued that Ayyub attracts certain IPC sections for her hate speech.

I have registered Online FIR with @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice & @MahaCyber1 Against Alleged Journalist “Rana Ayyub” for a Venomous and inflammatory statement against Karnataka Students with Saffron Flags. pic.twitter.com/1tewPLr6kQ — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) February 16, 2022

The Washington Post columnist was in the news after her assets were recently attached by the ED after being accused of financial fraud worth Rs 1.77 crore in the name of Covid-19 donations. However, Rana did not eat a humble pie after being exposed but has rather carried on with her Hindupohobic rants, recently in an interview with the BBC.