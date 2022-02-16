Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Complaint registered against Rana Ayyub for calling students protesting with saffron flags ‘Hindu Terrorists’

Ashutosh J Dubey, a practising lawyer at Bombay High Court has filed an FIR against Rana Ayyub for referring to students with saffron flags as Hindu terrorists

OpIndia Staff
32

An FIR has been registered against alleged journalist Rana Ayyub for calling students at Udupi college protesting with Saffron flags as terrorists. The move came after a clipping of Rana’s recent interview with BBC Journalist Yalda Hakim appeared on social media.

In an interview with the BBC, Rana Ayyub can be clearly seen referring to Hindu students protesting against Burqa as vigilantes and terrorists. In an aggressive tone typical to her, she was seen ranting, “…Why suddenly has this group of young Hindu vigilantes – Hindu terrorists for that matter who are hosting saffron flags in an educational complex in Karnataka?” She was seen questioning, “Why are male students unfurling a saffron flag in an educational institution, what does that mean?”

After the inciting video made rounds on social media, Ashutosh J Dubey, a practising lawyer at Bombay High Court has filed an FIR against Rana Ayyub on Wednesday afternoon. The Online complaint registered with Greater Mumbai Police at Bandra read, “The videos are willfully spelling inciting and derogatory statements against the students who all hold Saffron flags,” In the complaint, Dubey has argued that Ayyub attracts certain IPC sections for her hate speech.

The Washington Post columnist was in the news after her assets were recently attached by the ED after being accused of financial fraud worth Rs 1.77 crore in the name of Covid-19 donations. However, Rana did not eat a humble pie after being exposed but has rather carried on with her Hindupohobic rants, recently in an interview with the BBC.

