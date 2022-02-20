Sunday, February 20, 2022
“Congress will not return, you will not find workers”: Congress leader Digvijay Singh vents out frustration at workers

Congress leader Digvijay Singh vented out frustration over division among Congress workers and said the party would not make a comeback.

Digvijay Singh
Congress leader said Congress will not make a comeback (Image: HT)
Digvijay Singh, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, vented out his frustration on his own party during a conversation with Congress workers in Ratlam during a private program. He said this would be the last election of the country for Congress, and the party would not make a comeback. He also claimed the grand old party would not get workers in the future. He was visibly frustrated how the functionaries were working separately in the party.

During the private party program, he met the workers and gave them a warning not to stand in different groups. The meeting was held at Circuit House. He urged everyone to stay organized else it would be difficult for the party to find workers in the future. He said, “You are not ready to talk face to face. I am standing here, and you all are standing in a separate direction. It will not work like that. I am telling you this is the last election of the country. If you cannot contest the elections, sincerely sit at your homes. Congress is not going to make a comeback. You will not find workers.”

His video statement is going viral on social media platforms.

