Iqbal Kaskar, brother of the infamous gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was sent to ED custody till 24th February 2022 in a money laundering case on Friday. Kaskar was imprisoned in Thane in an extortion case and was brought before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today.

ED had recently registered a money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides for their involvement in funding the terror activities and had arrested him earlier in the day. The ED will now interrogate Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar, his aides, and gang members in the case. The ED’s plea to take Iqbal Kaskar in custody was approved by the special court.

On February 16, the special court in Mumbai had issued a production warrant against Kaskar in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Moreover, the court directed the Taloja Central Jail authorities to produce Kaskar before it after ED’s counsel Hiten Venegavkar requested the court to do so. Accordingly, ED had arrested him from the jail today and produced him before special PMLA judge M G Deshpande.

Iqbal Kaskar’s lawyer Sultan Khan argued that Iqbal Kaskar is being harassed just because he happens to be the brother of Dawood Ibrahim. The lawyer told the court, “Iqbal had no relation with Dawood Ibrahim after Dawood had left the country. Iqbal Kaskar has nothing to do with the matter that ED has to investigate. Iqbal Kaskar has been in jail for several months.”

Iqbal Kaskar was allegedly working for his brother and handling his gang activities and illegal business interests in Mumbai and other areas. Recently, it was known that Dawood Ibrahim’s gang was operating in the country and that it was running terror activities, trying to disrupt law and order.

Earlier this week, ED had raided various locations in Mumbai as the ED has registered a money laundering case against Pakistan-based fugitive Dawood Ibrahim based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It is notable that some of the places are in the Nagpada area which was once a stronghold area of Dawood Ibrahim.

Kaskar was made an accused in the money laundering case registered by the ED against Pakistan-based fugitive Dawood Ibrahim after his name had emerged during the interrogation of Salim Qureshi, a close aide of Chhota Shakeel, the dreaded underworld gangster and a high-ranking leader of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company.

Iqbal Kaskar is already lodged in a jail in Thane after he was arrested on September 9, 2017, for forcibly extorting one flat and ₹90 lakh as protection money from builder Suresh Jain.