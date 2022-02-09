Another incident of kidnapping and raping of a minor girl has taken place in Uttarakhand. A youth named Shamsuddin had kidnapped a 16-year old minor girl from Dehradun. He had taken her to many places and was finally found in Ludhiana where he was arrested.

According to a report by Jagran, Shamsuddin is a native of Piran Kaliyar of Haridwar. He was living in Dehradun as he worked there as a mason. Shamsuddin had kidnapped the 16-year old victim in October 2021. On 28th October 2021, the victim’s father had registered a complaint in the Vasant Vihar police station. The station in-charge Naresh Rathaud has informed that a case was registered after this complaint and investigations were started. The police could not locate the accused. The accused had turned his phone off.

As the police followed the case for the next three months, they received the information that the accused is in Ludhiana of Punjab. On Sunday, 6th February 2022, a team of Dehradun police arrested him from Ludhiana in Punjab. During interrogations, the accused has informed that he kept the kidnapped minor girl at various places and raped her for three months. The police station in-charge has informed that charges of rape have been framed against the accused and POCSO will also be applied. Medical check-ups of the accused and the victim are being done.

The number of incidents of Muslim youth kidnapping and raping minor girls, particularly Hindu girls, has been increasing in Uttarakhand. In another similar incident that has happened in the Vaani Vihar area, the accused Muslim youth Sohail has reportedly kidnapped a 14-year old girl and fled away. The Vaani Vihar police station in-charge Amarjeet Singh has informed that the victim’s father has registered a complaint in this case and further investigations are being done.