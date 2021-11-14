Actor Sonu Sood announced on Sunday that his sister Malvika will be joining politics ahead of the Punjab elections. Malvika Sood will contest the Punjab assembly elections next year. However, the political party she will be joining has not been revealed.

Sonu Sood said, “My sister Malvika will be entering politics. She is ready and I have seen her service to people” in a press conference held at Moga. The actor said that they were yet to decide which political party she will be joining ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab, stating that their decision will be revealed at the right time. Malvika Sood is most likely to contest from the constituency of Moga, the actor informed, saying that she is connected to their roots in Moga.

The actor said that he is not joining politics, but is meeting politicians regarding his sister’s venture into politics. He said that recently he met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and he is open to meeting other political leaders including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. “But it is a big decision of life when it comes to joining a political party, it is more about ideologies not casual meetings. We will reveal at right time about the party,” Sonu Sood said.

Malvika Sood Sachar is a prominent philanthropist in Moga town, known for her social work in the education, employment and health sectors. Malvika and Sonu together run the Sood Charity Foundation in memory of their late parents Shakti Sagar Sood and Saroj Bala Sood. Malvika Sood is an engineer by education and she runs an IELTS coaching centre in Moga and provides free English coaching to needy students.

Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work during the Covid crisis received much praise from the public and the actor was named as the brand ambassador of the “Desh ka Mentors” programme for school students by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sood also offered assistance to patients of Dengue fever and kidney ailments in his announcement saying, “I have seen that Dengue is spread in various parts of Punjab. I assure that Rs 5,000 will be provided throughout Punjab to families of patients suffering from Dengue who cannot afford treatment. Also, people in Moga do not need to worry about their dialysis. Earlier, they had to go to other districts for their dialysis but we will provide free dialysis to the patients,”

Notably, the Central Board of Direct Taxes had issued a statement on the month of September where it had said that Sood evaded taxes to the tune of over Rs 20 crores. Searches were conducted for three days in a row against the actor by the IT department.

The actor also faced trouble with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on allegations of illegal construction in a residential building and converting the building into a hotel without permission. The BMC had called him a habitual offender in an affidavit that was submitted in the Bombay High Court.