Former Loksabha Speaker and BJP Parliamentarian Sumitra Mahajan’s love for books is well known. As an avid reader and collector of books, her personal collection includes a wide range of books on many topics concerning her political, historical and spiritual interests in many languages. Sumitra Mahajan has now decided to convert her personal collection of books into a free-for-all public library.

Letter released by Sumitra Mahajan announcing her library in Indore

On February 04, Friday, Sumitra Mahajan inaugurated a newly curated library at her residence built from her collection of books she collected over the years. In a letter she wrote for Indoreans, she has invited book lovers to visit the library built at her residence in Manishpuri, Indore. Those interested can visit the library every day between 4-6 PM and can borrow a book for reading after due registration for free. This initiative of the eight-time MP and Padma Bhushan awardee from the city is sure to help the citizens with resources in literature and would also give a glimpse into the life of Sumitra Mahajan as a reader.

Talking about her flair for reading, Mahajan in her letter said, “Owing to my interest in reading, my friends, relatives started giving me books as gifts. As an orator, my practice of buying and lending books continued. Over the years, my personal collection of books has developed into a library in itself,” In the library, people can access many books from spirituality, fiction novels to political non-fictions in different languages including her native Marathi, Hindi and English.

PM Narendra Modi releasing Sumitra Mahajan’s book in 2017

Sumitra Mahajan has also authored a book on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar titled ‘Matoshree’, based on the life of the eighteenth-century queen of Malwa who also happens to be her role model. As the Loksabha head, she often used to urge the MPs to visit the Assembly library and cultivate a habit of reading books. However, this gesture of her not only talks much about her love for books but also highlights her persona of a humane public leader with a difference.

