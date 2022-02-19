On Sunday, a high drama unfolded at a police station in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, after the police officials stopped a family from playing loud music during a marriage procession. The entire wedding party led by the groom staged protest at the police station,

According to the reports, a group of people were carrying out a wedding procession on the streets of Ratlam last Saturday while going to the bride’s place for the wedding, when the police stopped them on the pretext of playing loud music on DJ systems. As the wedding party was going through a police colony, the police had disallowed DJ music saying that the loud music would disturb families of police officials residing there.

The wedding group initially resisted saying that the restrictions start at 11 pm in the night and argued that the police could not stop them from playing the music as it was still 9 pm.

However, the police were in no mood to relent. They ordered that the wedding party must stop playing loudspeakers, failing an action would be taken against them. The vehicle carrying the sound systems left the place on police orders.

As the police left the spot, the unyielding bridegroom, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, rode the horse straight to the police station and protested against the police action of stopping them from playing loud music. The entire wedding party followed him and assembled at the police station.

The bridegroom argued with the police officials and camped at the police station along with his friends. Upon receiving information about the incident, local BJP leaders visited the police station in support of the tribal youth. The BJP leaders insisted that the wedding group should be allowed to play the music. The wedding party insisted that if they are not allowed to play music, the wedding will be conducted at the police station itself.

The drama continued for an hour until senior police officials allowed the bridegroom’s family to play DJ during his procession, but at a lower volume. Accordingly, the police also arranged for a DJ music system as the original one had already been sent away by the cops.

Mukesh Sastiya, Sub-inspector of Ratlam police station, said, “The bridegroom along with many others camped on the campus at around 10.30 pm demanding permission for DJ in his marriage procession. Earlier, the DJ was disallowed because of curbs after 10 pm. Moreover, there is also a covid curfew from 11 pm. The groom and his family members were determined to carry out a marriage ceremony on the police campus if DJ was not allowed in the procession.”

The police officer said that the senior police officials allowed the DJ to be played but with very low volume music. The procession left the police station campus around midnight after the arrangement of DJ was made, said SI Sastiya.