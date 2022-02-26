The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested Shaik Athavullah, a head constable of the Andhra Pradesh special police branch, for his involvement in the Atmakur Police Station attack case.

According to the reports, a Muslim mob had attacked the police station in Atmakur of Kurnool District on 8 January 2022. The mob had gone on a rampage and attacked the police station after local Hindus had raised objections to constructing an unauthorised mosque.

The mob had ambushed the police station, pelted stones and destroyed scooters. The police had opened four rounds of fire into the air to disperse the crowd. Several policemen were seriously injured in the attack.

As per the Superintendent of Police of Kurnool district, the riots were orchestrated by radical Islamic organisation SDPI.

The police had arrested 28 accused in connection with the case. Seven of the nine persons who were arrested in connection with the attacks were found to be SDPI members and had undergone SDPI training recently.

Head constable joined the mob to orchestrate attacks on Atmakur police station

A report by Telugu daily ‘Surya’ had disclosed that Head Constable Shaik Athavullah of the Andhra Pradesh Police Special Branch was directly involved in the attack.

The report alleged that Head Constable Shaik Athavullah of the Andhra Pradesh special police department joined the Muslim mob to attack the police station at Atmakur. He was supposed to be on duty at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s camp office, however, he joined the SDPI-led mob on 8 January.

As reported by ‘Surya’, Mr. Shaik Athavullah, Head Constable (HC:1184) of the AP Special Police Dept who was supposed to be on duty at AP CM’s Camp Office had directly involved in Attack on Police Station at Atmakur, Kurnool District along with PFI & SDPI on 8-January. https://t.co/zGVzHpWLXo pic.twitter.com/WWaweUw6bp — Legal Rights Protection Forum (@lawinforce) February 24, 2022

It is being alleged that some police officials are trying to save Athavullah by creating fake records that he was on leave on the day of the incident. The department had not deputed another personnel after Shaik Athavullah went on leave. However, that did not happen.

In addition, the Intelligence department also suspected the role of Shaik after they came across several video clips of the incident that were shot using drone cameras.

The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested the accused Shaik Athavullah.