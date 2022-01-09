A mob of Islamists attacked police and BJP workers in Bandi Atmakur in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh for opposing illegal construction in the area, including a mosque. The situation in this area was tense after the incident which took place on Saturday 8th January 2022. Muslim mob also pelted stones on the police who were trying to control the situation. Several BJP leaders have been injured in this attack.

BJP leader from Shrisailam, Budda Srikanth Reddy was also present on the spot. BJP’s National Secretary Y Satya Kumar said that the incident took place after people opposed the construction of an illegal mosque. Andhra Pradesh BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy has also issued a statement on the incident.

Tension sparked in Bandi Atmakur of Kurnool district after a mob allegedly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy and others on Saturday. There had been a conflict between Hindus and Muslims over the construction of a mosque behind the Padmavati school.

Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in a press release stated that, “The BJP leaders including Srikanth Reddy and others questioned the government over illegal constructions at Bandi Atmakur town. When they were questioning it, some people attacked the BJP leaders and damaged their vehicles in front of the police. It is shameful and unfortunate. The BJP is condemning it and demanding a stern action on it.” Vishnuvardhan Reddy termed the incident as a murder attempt on Srikanth Reddy and others and demanded a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DG Sawang said, “Some people were trying to instigate clashes in Kurnool district. Police will take stringed action on those who tried to provoke people in the name of religion.” The DGP directed the Superintendent of Police, Kurnool to visit Atmakur and control the law and order situation.

Islamist & PFI goons attacked @BJP4India workers, burnt public &private properties while opposing construction of illegal mosque in Bandi Atmakur.



I strongly condemn this.



Jihadis are getting free run to construct illegal mosques under rule of Jagan.



Appeasement at its peak! pic.twitter.com/XXchtt4QOU — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) January 9, 2022

The Muslim group also gheraoed the police station and attacked BJP workers. The police also had to fire in the air to control the situation. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Srikanth Reddy’s car got damaged in this violence. Muslim mob also pelted stones at BJP workers and police. The BJP has demanded that a case of an attempt to murder should be registered against the people involved in the incident. There is also talk of the death of a young man, but it has not been confirmed.