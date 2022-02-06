Hyundai India issues statement after 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' controversy by its Pakistani counterpart

Hyundai Motor India Pvt Limited on Sunday issued a statement after it got caught into a controversy for going on a blocking spree when Indians questioned its stand on the pro-terror social media post by its Pakistani counterpart.

In a statement, Hyundai India said that it has been committed to Indian market which has been its second home since over 25 years now and alleged that the ‘unsolicited’ social media post linking Hyundai Motor India ‘offends’ it commitment and service to India. The company said that they have zero tolerance policy for insensitive communication and ‘strongly condemned’ such view.

However, it is not yet clear why they blocked Indian citizens on Twitter for questioning its stand and asking for accountability on the contentious social media post by its Pakistani counterpart.

Pakistan Hyundai, Kia Pakistan post ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ posts

On February 5, 2022, Hyundai Pakistan as well as a dealer of Kia Motors in Pakistan shared posts on social media extending support to the Pakistan sponsored violence in Kashmir under the garb of ‘solidarity’ which is being celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ every year on 5th February every year.

Hyundai Pakistan post

While Hyundai Pakistan has since deleted the tweet, Kia dealer’s page continues to show the post on their page.

Kia Motors dealer’s post

Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan celebrates 5th February every year as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to extend support to the Kashmiri separatist movement which is funded and supported by the Pakistan state. It was launched by Nawaz Sharif as the Pakistani Prime Minister in 1991. Since then, anti-India groups and individuals and Pakistani dispensation have used the day to convince Kashmiris to incite violence. So-called solidarity ‘rallies’ are held in Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. In fact, in 2007, terror organisation Lashker e Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed had also addressed one such ‘Kashmir solidarity rally’ on February 5.