Amid the speculations of Russia invading Ukraine, India has issued an advisory for the Indian nationals living in the country and asked them to leave Ukraine temporarily. “In view of uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals, particularly students whose stay not essential, may consider leaving temporarily,” the Embassy of India in Kyiv said in a statement.

It also asked the nationals to keep the Embassy updated about their status of presence in Ukraine to enable the authorities to reach for help whenever required. It said that the embassy will continue to function normally. This is two days after the United States decided to evacuate its Embassy in Ukraine and asked all the American citizens to leave the country immediately. It warned that Russia could invade at any time and that the invasion remains a ‘distinct possibility’.

US President Joe Biden had stressed that the US won’t send its troops to Ukraine on any terms as Americans and Russians shooting at one another would be a ‘World War’. In a phone call to its Russian counterpart, Biden also had hinted of severe costs that the US would impose on Russia if it goes ahead with the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia also meanwhile has declared to cut its staff in Ukraine amid the massive build-up of troops near the border. It is important to note that Russia has deployed more than one lakh servicemen at the Ukraine border. While Russia has constantly stated that it has no intentions to attack, the US has suggested other countries around the world to leave the country of Ukraine as soon as possible.

Along with the US, countries including Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Australia, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also called on their nationals to leave Ukraine.

On February 1, India at UN had called for immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries. India’s Ambassador to United Nations, T S Tirumurti had focused on quiet and constructive diplomacy and said that ‘any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security’.

During the meeting, Tirumurti had also highlighted that more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The Indian mission in Kyiv has collected data on the number of Indians in Ukraine as the well-being of Indian nationals remains of priority to the country.

Earlier on Friday, Russia practised naval drills in Crimea, blocking the access to the sea as accused by Ukraine. Also, 10 days of military exercises continued in Belarus to the north of Ukraine. According to reports, a bunch of troops in Russia’s military districts adjacent to Ukraine have returned to bases after completing drills today.

Reports further mention that the US has approved a credit guarantee of $1 billion to Ukraine amid the heightened tensions. According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukraine is one of the poorest countries in Europe and the money would help the country to ensure economic stability and growth. The US had earlier approved military assistance of $200 million as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself. Committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the official had said that the US would continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs.

It’s been one and a half months since the possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine is looming large. Russia has demanded in writing from the West to cease expansion of NATO. It has demanded that Ukraine should never be allowed to join NATO.