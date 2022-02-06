Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left her fans heartbroken across the globe. Her voice has touched millions of people irrespective of caste, race, religion and colour. There are countless fans of Mangeshkar’s voice in neighbouring Pakistan as well. Several celebrities and politicians from Pakistan have posted tribute messages for the legendary singer. However, Islamists are showing displeasure and posting hateful comments under the condolence tweets.

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam wrote, “End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!”

His tweet did not go well with the Islamists who spewed hate under in tweet in the comments. Twitter user Hamza said, “What could be more heartless, indifferent? The whole country is mourning the death of an infidel singer. But the children, the old, the young, the women, who are dying of hunger, thirst and lack of medicine, all have their tongues shut.” The tweet was in Urdu.

Another user Mohid expressed his disappointment as Azam had not talked about the Pakistani Army fighting in Balochistan.

Azam later changed the setting of his tweet to limit who could comment and hid the hateful replies.

Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said, “A legend is no more, Lata Mangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was the uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come.”

Twitter user The_Source_inc said, “If that RIP is said for rest in peace then the saying person has surely lost his eman. And, if he has married then the nikah will also stand void after that. Feel some shame if left any.”

Senator Sherry Rehman wrote, “Lata Mangeshkar defined an era of melodic, virtuoso singing, cinema playback and more. Sad to hear of her passing. She had such a vast repertoire, it is impossible to choose even 5 favourite songs, so here’s one: Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai – Guide.”

Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja said, “Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness.. a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar, and now her death has left me music broken!”

Pakistani musician Mustafa Zahid said, “Lata Mangeshkar, One of the most iconic voice of South Asia and of our childhood, has left today, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy. Goodbye Nightingale.”

Mohsin Dawar, National Assembly member, said, “The passing of Lata Mangeshkar jee marks the end of an era. Her voice will remain part of the shared cultural heritage of this region. Condolences and commiserations to her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

A Twitter user expressed displeasure as Dawar had not posted anything for Pakistani soldiers.

Leader of Opposition, Shebhaz Sharif said, “In the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the world of music has lost a singing legend who mesmerized generations with her melodious voice. The people of my generation grew up listening to her beautiful songs that will remain part of our memory. May she rest in peace!”

Twitter user Tasawar17646668 expressed her displeasure as Sharif had not posted anything about people dying of hunger and inflation but consoling the death of a ‘Hindu’.

Islamists were not the only ones who spewed hate against the late singer. Several from the liberal and woke gang in India showed how much they hate Lata Mangeshkar just because she wore her Hindu identity proudly.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to complications associated with Covid-19. The funeral of Lata Mangeshkar will be held on February 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flown to Mumbai to pay last respects to her.