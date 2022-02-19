Amidst the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, actor Kangana Ranaut has taken to her Instagram handle to make a vote appeal. Backing the incumbent BJP’s Yogi Adityanath government in the state, she urged her fans and followers to vote for him.

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of herself on the photo-sharing platform. In the clip, she is heard saying, “Namaste doston, hum sab jaante hai ke Uttar Pradesh mein chunav chal rahe hai. Aur iss chunavi kurukshetra mein, humara ek matra hatiyar hai- vote. (Hello friends, we are all aware that elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh. Our sole weapon in this political battle is our ‘vote.’).

“Yaad rakhein ki hume apni chaheti Yogi sarkar ko firse wapas lana hai, isiliye bhar bharke votes dene honge. Aur jab bhi vote dene jaaye, apne saath 3-4 logon ko zarur leke jaaye. Yaad rakhiye, Vijay ka yeh kirtiman toote na, ek bhi vote chootena… Jai Shri Ram! (Remember, we need to re-establish the Yogi government, and we’ll have to give him a large number of votes to do it. As a result, bring at least three to four individuals with you when you vote,)” she added.

The Manikarnika actress has often voiced her support for the incumbent BJP government in the state of Uttar Pradesh as well as in the Centre.

Kangana Ranaut named brand ambassador of UP’s ”One District-One Product” scheme, says UP first had tapasavi Raja Sri Ram Chandra now has Yogi Adityanath

Notably, on October 1, 2021, Kangana Ranaut had met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow while shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tejas’ in the State. During the meeting, Yogi Adityanath gifted a silver coin to Kangana Ranaut that was used during the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram Mandir held on August 5, 2020. He also invited her to visit the Holy land of Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also appointed the actress as the brand ambassador of the State government’s flagship programme, ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP). The scheme seeks to promote indigenous products like rice, black salt, zara zardozi that are native to each district of Uttar Pradesh.

The leading Bollywood actress had also shared the picture of the silver coin that was offered during the Bhumi Pujan held in 2020. She had appreciated the work undertaken by Yogi Adityanath and wished him luck for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. She had written, “I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming election…I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath…May your reign continue Maharaj ji.”

The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election concludes today, February 18. The people of Awadh and Bundelkhand will vote on February 20 in 16 districts divided into 59 seats. On February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, the next four phases will be held. On March 10th, the votes will be counted and the results announced.